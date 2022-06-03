comscore WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Working On Unread Chat Filter For Desktop Version Of The App Check Details
News

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: check details

Apps

WhatsApp is also working on a new desktop app for macOS. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a version of the app that uses the Mac Catalyst framework.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new chat filter for the desktop users. The new unread chat filter was spotted on WhatsApp’s Desktop Beta version 2.2221.1 and reported by XDA Developers. As per the screenshot shared by XDA, the filter button appears next to the search bar. When you click on it, WhatsApp would hide all the read chats and shows you all the unread ones. Also Read - WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know

The upcoming feature would help those who receive a lot of texts on a daily. With this feature, they would be able to view the messages that they have not read. Also Read - WhatsApp testing disappearing images for Android, iOS: Here's how it will work

WhatsApp is also working on bringing the ability to edit text messages for WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop.
With this feature, you will be able to fix typos or other errors in the sent text messages. However, unlike other text messages, you will not be able to delete the edited text. The screenshot was taken from the WhatsApp beta for Android. It is expected to roll out for iOS and Desktop as well. Also Read - WhatsApp to launch free voice calling feature soon

In addition, WhatsApp is working on a new desktop app for macOS. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a version of the app that uses the Mac Catalyst framework. It enables developers to develop iPad applications for macOS Monterrey directly.

The new app is expected to come to the App Store, unlike the WhatsApp desktop app which can be downloaded from the website directly. Unfortunately, the app is under development so it is not possible to download it from the App Store on your Mac at the moment and release date is currently unknown.

As per report, when you open WhatsApp for macOS for the first time, you need to link your phone by scanning the QR Code: you will be able to scan the QR code generated by WhatsApp for macOS right within WhatsApp Settings > Linked devices.

Users will also be able to link WhatsApp for Android to WhatsApp for macOS, so people do not need to switch to iOS if they are using WhatsApp on an Android device.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 10:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report
Apps
WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report
Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip

Marvel s Spider-Man: Remastered, Miles Morales to arrive on PC

Gaming

Marvel s Spider-Man: Remastered, Miles Morales to arrive on PC

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Apps

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why

News

ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Now you can buy Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in India: Here s how

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report

Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999