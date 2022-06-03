WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new chat filter for the desktop users. The new unread chat filter was spotted on WhatsApp’s Desktop Beta version 2.2221.1 and reported by XDA Developers. As per the screenshot shared by XDA, the filter button appears next to the search bar. When you click on it, WhatsApp would hide all the read chats and shows you all the unread ones. Also Read - WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know

The upcoming feature would help those who receive a lot of texts on a daily. With this feature, they would be able to view the messages that they have not read.

WhatsApp is also working on bringing the ability to edit text messages for WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop.

With this feature, you will be able to fix typos or other errors in the sent text messages. However, unlike other text messages, you will not be able to delete the edited text. The screenshot was taken from the WhatsApp beta for Android. It is expected to roll out for iOS and Desktop as well.

In addition, WhatsApp is working on a new desktop app for macOS. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a version of the app that uses the Mac Catalyst framework. It enables developers to develop iPad applications for macOS Monterrey directly.

The new app is expected to come to the App Store, unlike the WhatsApp desktop app which can be downloaded from the website directly. Unfortunately, the app is under development so it is not possible to download it from the App Store on your Mac at the moment and release date is currently unknown.

As per report, when you open WhatsApp for macOS for the first time, you need to link your phone by scanning the QR Code: you will be able to scan the QR code generated by WhatsApp for macOS right within WhatsApp Settings > Linked devices.

Users will also be able to link WhatsApp for Android to WhatsApp for macOS, so people do not need to switch to iOS if they are using WhatsApp on an Android device.