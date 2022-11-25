comscore WhatsApp might soon introduce voice status update: How it will work
WhatsApp is working on voice status updates on iOS beta

The feature helps users easily reach all messaging tools available to businesses without opening WhatsApp Settings.

  • The microphone icon in WhatsApp will show up when users don't enter any text.
  • WhatsApp will allow users to post a voice note for up to 30 seconds to their status updates.
  • The new feature provides users the ability to share voice notes to their status updates.
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on voice status on iOS beta for an upcoming iOS update. It provides users the ability to share voice notes to their status updates, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp Polls are now releasing on desktop for everyone: How to use

WhatsApp is working on Voice Status feature for iOS users

According to the report, the microphone icon will show up when users don’t enter any text and it will allow users to post a voice note up to 30 seconds to their status updates. Also Read - Meta says it got 55,497 requests from Indian govt for user data

Last month, the messaging platform rolled out the business tools tab on iOS beta. The feature helps users easily reach all messaging tools available to businesses without opening WhatsApp Settings. Also Read - WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards

The new tab called ‘Tools’ would replace the old camera tab if the feature is enabled for the user’s account.

The business tools tab feature was released to a few businesses after installing the latest update of WhatsApp Business beta from TestFlight.

As per the report, “Since this feature is under development, this feature is still not ready so we are unable to show how a voice status looks on iOS, even if it will be very similar to the one shown in the screenshot posted in the article about Android.”

–IANS

  • Published Date: November 25, 2022 7:06 PM IST
