WhatsApp’s desktop app gets global audio player: Here’s what that means

WhatsApp's global audio player is available with WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2204.5 update.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to the users of its Desktop app. The feature dubbed as the global audio player enables WhatsApp users to an audio recording even when they have left the chat wherein the audio message was shared. It’s quite similar to the Meta-owned messaging app’s picture-in-picture or PiP mode that lets users to continue watching a video long after they have left a chat. Also Read - From Communities to limited Google Drive storage, here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows listening to voice notes when they switch to a different chat. The screenshot shared by the blog site shows that when a user plays a voice note and switches to another chat window, WhatsApp does not stop playing the voice note. Instead, it shows a new audio player bar that is placed at the bottom of their chats list. This audio player bar enables users to play or pause a voice note or cancel it altogether. Additionally, users can track the progress of the voice note using a moving grey bar that is placed right under the new audio player. Also Read - WhatsApp users may soon be able to delete 2-day-old messages

As far as the availability is concerned, the blog site says that the new global audio player is available with WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2204.5 update. However, the blog site says that some WhatsApp Desktop beta users who are using the version 2.2204.1 beta of the app might also be able to use it. Also Read - Over 2 million WhatsApp accounts banned in India in December 2021: Here’s why

It is worth noting that this development comes shortly after the messaging app rolled out the ability to play and pause voice notes to users of its Desktop beta app. For those of you who haven’t been keeping a track of WhatsApp’s developments, the company last month rolled out the ability to review voice notes before sending them. This feature brings play and pause buttons to the voice note recorder that lets users pause the voice recording, review it by playing it before sending and deleting it should they deem the voice unfit for sharing. This feature is available with WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2201.2 update.

