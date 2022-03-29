WhatsApp rolls out global voice note player in Android app

Voice notes are one of the many ways that WhatsApp users can use to share messages with their contacts. They are quick and convenient but they also come with a fundamental limitation – they can’t run in the background. Simply said, WhatsApp users cannot play a voice note in the background such that they are able to check out other chats and apps as the message plays. To fix this, WhatsApp has been said to be working on revamping the voice note player on its platform for quite some time. Now, months after WhatsApp has finally rolled out the updated voice note player on its Android app. Also Read - WhatsApp could soon let you share files 2GB in size

But there is a catch, the feature is available on WhatsApp's Android beta apps only. WABetaInfo says that the update voice note player called the global voice note player is available on WhatsApp beta for Android version and 2.22.8.7 and WhatsApp Business beta for Android versions 2.22.8.7 and 2.22.8.8.

For the unversed, the global voice note player enables users to play voice notes even as users come out of the chat wherein the voice note was shared. In a way, it is like WhatsApp's picture-in-picture mode for videos that lets users watch a video even as they come out of the chat wherein the video was shared.

The blog site notes that WhatsApp’s Android users who have received the feature will see a voice note player bar at the top of their screens within the app. The screenshot shared by the publication shows that the global voice note player will be placed on top of the tab within the app.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp has already released this feature on its iOS-based beta app. And today’s update brings the feature to WhatsApp’s Android-based apps. With the global voice note player being available on WhatsApp’s beta apps globally, it won’t be too far-fetched to say that the feature will be available in the main app soon.