comscore WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements
News

WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements

Apps

The UWP based app brings in a number of improvements including notifications that work when the app is closed and a new writing pad feature.

WhatsApp-11

The current WhatsApp app for PC is based on Electron, which helps bring web technologies to a more traditional app format. However, the performance of the app is less than stellar. Facebook has released a new beta version of the WhatsApp Desktop app based on UWP, using the XAML UI language to fit right in with native Windows apps. Also Read - WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

The new WhatsApp Desktop app is currently in its beta testing phase and can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11. You can check out the beta app by clicking here. Also Read - Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play

The UWP based app brings in a number of improvements including notifications that work when the app is closed and a new writing pad feature. The new drawing feature allows users with the help of Windows Ink to sketch up an image and share it within WhatsApp. Some of the elements like the search box and chat bubbles still use sharp corners, but there are a few minor design changes like Windows 11’s new Mica material that allows the desktop background to slightly shine through inside the app. Also Read - WhatsApp new ‘last seen’ status feature now rolling out to iOS beta users

Apart from these, the new WhatsApp Desktop beta app also gets a number of new settings that are also available in the mobile app including privacy settings, notifications, storage and more.

To recall, a UWB version of the WhatsApp Desktop app was first teased over two years ago by WABetaInfo.

In other news, WhatsApp is currently rolling out a new beta update, which will allow its users to selectively restrict the ‘last seen’ status, profile photo and About section for iPhone users. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new privacy feature provides the user with more control over their data. With this, WhatsApp iOS beta testers will be able to select specific contacts to hide their ‘last seen’ status from them.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 8:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 16, 2021 8:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

West Bengal govt launches WhatsApp chatbot
Apps
West Bengal govt launches WhatsApp chatbot
OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Mobiles

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch next month: Check date, expected specs and price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch next month: Check date, expected specs and price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements

West Bengal govt launches WhatsApp chatbot

OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

How To

WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix
Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play

Gaming

Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play
WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Apps

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app

News

Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app
WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact

Apps

WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire या PUBG Mobile नहीं, इस मोबाइल गेम ने की दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का भी चला पता

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ Booyah Day Login इवेंट, हर दिन मिलेगा फ्री रिवॉर्ड

BGMI में नजर आएंगे Arcane के कैरेक्टर और मॉन्स्टर, मिलेंगे एक्सक्लूसिव आइटम्स

फ्री फायर मैक्स में फ्री कैरेक्टर पाने के तीन आसान तरीके, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements
Apps
WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements
West Bengal govt launches WhatsApp chatbot

Apps

West Bengal govt launches WhatsApp chatbot
OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders
Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Mobiles

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices
OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers