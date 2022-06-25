comscore WhatsApp's upcoming feature will help you shop better
WhatsApp's upcoming feature is aimed at making shopping easier for you: Check details

WhatsApp's upcoming feature will help businesses create an order in the app. It will also create a grand total of the items being purchased.

WhatsApp has been steadily expanding its feature portfolio to offer more diverse ways for users to communicate with each other in a variety of creative ways. In addition to this, the company has also made it easier for users to shop on its platform. WhatsApp Pay coupled with the features offered by WhatsApp Business have made the Meta-owned messaging service and ideal platform for small and medium businesses to expand their reach and interact with their customers. At the same time, the company has made it easier for users to shop online. Now, word is that the messaging app is working on a new feature that will further enhance the shopping experience on WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to see people’s Status without letting them know

Create Order

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called ‘Create Order’ within WhatsApp chats that will enable businesses to create new orders for their customers quickly. A screenshot of the feature in development shared by the blog shows than after tapping the Orders shortcut, a new section called Create order shows up that lets users add some items to the order. In addition to that, users can also add their quantity. Once users have added all the items and their quantity, it will automatically calculate the total amount that shoppers owe to the business. “When the order is ready, it will automatically be shared in the chat where the order has been created from,” the blog site says. Also Read - How to send anonymous message on Instagram

This feature will be particularly helpful for small business, such as local kirana stores, near residential areas or for businesses that mostly operate online. Also Read - How to record WhatsApp voice calls on Android and iPhone

In the larger scheme of things, features like these will turn WhatsApp into a shopping destination, especially for groceries, food and other household items by connecting businesses with shoppers and giving them a common and an easy-to-use platform for the purpose.

It is worth noting that at the moment, this feature is available to the beta users of WhatsApp Business’ Desktop app. However, the company is also planning make this feature available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

What else?

Apart from the above-mentioned feature, WhatsApp is also working on introducing a new tab in the ‘Advertise on Facebook’ section that lets users of WhatsApp’s Business app track their ads on Facebook. As of now, businesses can only check a list of their ads configured for the “Click to WhatsApp” action. They also need to open Facebook to track them in detail. However, a future version of this feature will let businesses get the same information right within this section without opening Facebook. This feature is in development and there is no word on when it will be released within the app.

  Published Date: June 25, 2022 3:50 PM IST

