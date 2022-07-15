WhatApp to soon get Quick Replies feature: Check details

WhatsApp in the past couple of years has drastically improved the how message notifications appear on its apps. From showing just text messages to showing emojis and then stickers, the Meta-owned messaging app, in time, has made it simpler for its users to check contents of a message without opening the app. And now, it is going a step further. Word is that the company is working on introducing a feature called ‘Quick Replies’ on its desktop app. Also Read - WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android phones

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s Quick Replies feature will enable users to respond to messages that they have received in the app without actually opening the app. A screenshot of the feature shared by the blog site shows that when users get a message in the app, they will be able to respond to it in a short and succinct way without opening the app from the notification panel. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon let you add a voice message to your status

As of now, WhatsApp’s quick replies feature is available to the app’s Android and iOS users. Users can long press a message in the message notification panel (and the tap the Reply option in case of Android) to respond to a message. But so far, this feature has remained missing from WhatsApp’s Desktop app. But that is about to change as the company is planning to bring a similar functionality to WhatsApp’s Desktop app. Also Read - WhatsApp head Will Cathcart warns users against modified apps, says they contain malware

A screenshot of the feature shows that the message notifications will continue to show the name of the sender a quick summary of the received message as it does now. As a part of the update, it will now show a new Open button that will, well, open the message in the app such that users can respond to the message as they normally do. Additionally, WhatsApp users will be able to tap the three-dots menu that will appear right next to the Open button to open the quick replies dialog box that will, in turn, let them respond to the message in a short and crisp manner.

The screenshot also indicates that users may still not be able to respond to messages using emojis, as is the case with WhatsApp’s mobile apps right now, but that might change in future as WhatsApp refines this feature further.

As far as availability is concerned, the blog site says that this feature is accessible to select beta users who are using WhatsApp beta for Windows version 2.2227.2.0 and that it is expected to be available widely, sometime in future.