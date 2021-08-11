comscore WhatsApp now makes chat transfer between Android, iOS super easy
News

WhatsApp now makes chat transfer between Android, iOS super easy

Apps

WhatsApp has introduced a new chat transfer tool that will make switching to Android or iOS much easier than ever. Here are the details to know.

whatsapp chat transfer tool

WhatsApp is all set to make our lives much easier. The popular messaging platform has finally introduced the feature for us to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS and vice-versa without any hassle. Also Read - WhatsApp Web and Desktop app finally get these tools, new emojis for Android Beta

The feature, which has been rumoured to launch for a while and has arguably been the most requested one will let people transfer their entire chat history when they make the operating system changes. If this is what intrigues you, here are the details. Also Read - WhatsApp account logged out suddenly? Don’t worry, just do this to fix the issue

WhatsApp chats can now be transferred with ease

The new WhatsApp feature let you take your voice notes, photos and messages from one phone to another with ease. This process is said to be secure and won’t require a long process. Also Read - TikTok beats Facebook to become world’s most downloaded social media app

While details on how it will aren’t fully available, we expect it to be an option that will appear when a user changes to Android or iOS. Before people can start using the app on their new phones, they can get all their chats in a jiffy. To recall, the feature was spotted previously in the app’s beta version.

Sandeep Paruchuri, product manager at WhatsApp, in a statement, said, “Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That’s why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud-like many other messaging services. We’re excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it.”

The feature will be available on both Android and iOS devices to make things smoother for both parties. However, Android users will get a head start as the functionality will be available for them initially. The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will be the first ones to get it. Following this, it will reach iOS users for them to move chats from or to Android.

We will reveal more details on the same once they are out.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  Published Date: August 11, 2021 9:18 PM IST

Best Sellers