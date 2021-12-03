Twitter users are reporting a massive dip in their followers, some by the hundreds and some thousands. However, there’s no official reason that has been announced by the company. Popular celebrities, journalists and even people with lesser number of followers are experiencing a drop in numbers. Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

While we are still waiting for an official response from Twitter regarding the drop in the followers, it is safe to assume that the micro-blogging site is performing a clean-up. In the past, Twitter did a similar clean-up in order to remove fake accounts, bots from its platform. The process ended up with many users losing thousands and some even lakhs of followers. Twitter could also be removing all the inactive accounts which have been lying dormant for a long period of time.

In the month of June this year, Twitter finally announced why some accounts were witnessing an exodus of followers. Twitter siad, "You may notice some follower count fluctuations from time to time. Accounts that we've asked to confirm their password or phone number aren't included in follower counts until they've confirmed that info. We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure."



Twitter recently made a big shuffle in its top ranks. Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the micro-blogging platform stepped down from the position of CEO. The reins of the company have been taken up by a young Indian origin, IIT-Bombay alumnus Parag Agarwal. He also became the youngest CEO in the S&P 500 (US stock market index) companies.

The micro-blogging platform is already witnessing big changes after the change in leadership. Twitter recently announced a new policy which banned users from posting images, videos of other individuals without their consent. The company plans to take strict action against users violating the privacy of others.