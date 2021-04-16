Spotify users can now download albums on the desktop app. The feature is a part of the latest update. However, do keep in mind that only Spotify Premium members will be able to download albums on the Spotify desktop app. Those who do not have a premium membership can only download podcasts. Also Read - Spotify rolling out a hands-free way to control your music; here's how it works

Spotify said in a support page that Premium members can download albums, playlists, and podcasts. “ For the free version of Spotify, you can download podcasts,” as per Spotify. Here’s how you can download albums on the Spotify desktop app. Also Read - Spotify adds support for 12 Indian languages in its mobile app

How to download albums on Spotify desktop app

• Open the Spotify app. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 series with Snapdragon chip, Spotify turns 2 in India, Apple beats Samsung

• Navigate to the albums page.

• Click the download button on top of the list of the songs.

Spotify recently updated the UI of its desktop app and web player. For instance, the search bar is now at the left corner of the screen. The update also makes creating playlists easier, thanks to the ability to drag and drop songs in the playlist. For Indian users, Spotify added synced lyrics.

Apart from this, Spotify is rolling out a new ‘Hey Spotify’ feature for users to request or play music from within the app. It will be available for the Spotify app on Android and iOS platforms.

To use the “Hey Spotify” feature, users need to first open the app and just say “Hey Spotify” followed by the name of the song or the playlist. In addition, the feature can also be used to launch a radio station, skip or pause a track and more.

As for its mobile app, Spotify recently added support for 12 Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, and more. The language support will let users change the app UI as per their preferences. The app now supports a total of 62 languages including English.