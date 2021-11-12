Amazon has introduced a new clip-sharing feature on its Prime Video app. This feature lets the users share video clips from TV shows or movies on the video streaming platform. Notably, the feature is just available in the US for iOS users as of now. Since it is just an initial phase, users can only share clips from shows including “The Boys,” “The Wilds,” “Invincible” and “Fairfax.” Also Read - Amazon Music rolls out synced transcripts feature for select podcasts in the US

A "Share a Clip" option will appear when you are watching these shows. When you select this option, the ongoing show or movie will then be paused. You will now be able to create a 30-second clip by selecting the desired chunk of the video and editing it. You can even preview the clip before sharing it with others. Once you are done with the clip, you can tap on the "Share" icon to share it with your friends via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger and WhatsApp.

For the unaware, no other OTT platform like Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar has any such feature. OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar prevent users from taking a screenshot of their content, instead they get a black screen every time they try to do so.

The Amazon Prime Video clip sharing feature is also available just on iOS devices including iPad and iPhone. This feature can be a way to attract more users to the platform since sharing clips from shows and movies can be quite interactive and fun for many.

In recent news, Netflix has rolled out games for its Android and iOS users globally. Since the games tab is just introduced, there are only five games as of now. These games include Stranger Things: 1984; Stranger Things 3: The Game; Shooting Hoops; Teeter Up; and Card Blast. Users who have a Netflix subscription can play these games for free as no additional subscription cost has been announced for them.