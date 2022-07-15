comscore You can now track local trains in Mumbai on new Yatri app
News

You can now track local trains in Mumbai on new Yatri app

Apps

The live location feature in the Yatri app works for trains running on the Central Railway lines since their GPS tagging was finished recently.

yatriapp

Yatri app now comes with the live-tracking feature.

Commuters in Mumbai can now track local trains in real-time using Central Railway’s new feature in the Yatri app. The app, available on both Android and iOS, will give you real-time information about trains, just so you are not impacted by any delays. For real-time tracking, the app uses the GPS data from the trains and collates with other factors to determine the position of a train.

The Yatri app’s new feature was launched in the presence of Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager of Central Railway, and Shalabh Goel, executive director of the Ministry of Railway. The live location feature was also demonstrated at the event, according to Central Railway’s tweet.

The live location feature in the Yatri app works for trains running on the Central Railway lines since their GPS tagging was finished recently. While the ministers did not talk about it, the feature is expected to include more trains, particularly the local ones, for more railway lines, as and when their GPS tagging is completed.

“This [Yatra] App is useful for daily suburban passengers to get information about train running. Live location tracking will help commuters in better planning of their journey & easier commute,” Lahoti said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Yatri app details

Central Railway has developed the Yatri in collaboration with a private firm. The app’s description page on the Google Play Store mentions that it provides details about passenger amenities at stations, as well as a timetable updated with real-time information about trains and live train alerts. The app is still in development, meaning more features are being added frequently.

The updated Yatri app competes with the M-indicator app, which is owned by a private firm. But considering the trains on the Central Railway line are not GPS-tagged, both apps will be able to use the information for letting passengers know about the real-time location of local trains.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 5:57 PM IST

