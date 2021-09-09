You will soon be able to transfer your WhatsApp chats from an Android phone to an iPhone: Report

WhatsApp recently added the ability to migrate your chats from iOS to Android. While limited, this is a huge step that the company took. Now it looks like the company will soon bring the functionality to transfer chats from Android to iOS. Also Read - WhatsApp gets a dedicated COVID-19 helpline for Delhiites: How to use?

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on the ability to transfer all of your chat histories from an Android phone to an iPhone.

Though the details of the process are currently scarce, the report states that the process will require one to connect their Android device and iPhone via a USB-C to Lightning cable. Additionally, the Move to iOS app will be required to be installed on the iPhone in question. We expect more details about this feature to be made available in future WhatsApp beta builds.

WhatsApp currently requires people to transfer their data from an iPhone to a compatible Android phone to use the Samsung Smart Switch app to migrate chats from an iPhone to compatible smartphones. The Move to iOS app is expected to play a similar on the iPhone.

To recall, WhatsApp first announced the ability to transfer chat history from iPhones to select Galaxy smartphones, just after the launch event of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 last month. The feature started rolling out recently, and since then the company has confirmed that it would eventually be made available on other Android devices as well.

Transferring from an iPhone to an Android device is convenient as the process takes place in the cloud, and no cable is required.