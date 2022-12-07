comscore Apple Music launches new Music Sing karaoke feature
Apple is planning to share more than 50 Apple Music playlists that include songs optimised for the upcoming Music Sing feature.

Apple Music has rolled out a Sing feature to let users try karaoke at home. Much like Spotify, the Apple Music app now lets you try an all-new karaoke mode, which is an extension of the real-time lyrics feature. Apple is calling this feature Music Sing, which it says “allows users to sing along to their favourite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics.” Essentially, you can adjust the vocals and voice levels, and use multiple lyric views depending on what you want to sing and how. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

The new karaoke feature will be available later in December on the new Apple TV 4K, recent iPhone models (iPhone 11 and higher), and some iPad models. Of course, you need to have an Apple Music subscription to be able to use the functionality. According to Engadget, Apple Music for Android will likely get just the real-time lyrics functionality of the Music Sing feature. Also Read - Apple expands Self Service Repair to eight more countries

How it will work

The new Apple Music Sing feature comes with different aspects in a bid to give you a full experience of singing along to a song. The adjustable vocals allow you to sing like the original artist and take the lead or mix it up on millions of songs in the catalogue to make a song of your own. The real-time lyrics show the progress of a song and its vocals through animation where lyrics dance to the rhythm of the vocals. Background vocals appear in a different animation from the main vocals to show the separation for easy comprehension. And then, there is a Duet View that let more than one people sing along to a son as multiple vocalists appear on opposite sides of the screen for duets and multi-singer tracks. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may soon launch in India as support page goes live

Apple is planning to share more than 50 Apple Music playlists that include songs optimised for the Music Sing feature. But the company did not share if these songs would be from across genres, such as Bollywood to lure the South Asian audience. Although Apple mentioned that its Music Sing-optimised playlists would feature “all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing.”

At the launch of the Music Sing, there will be “tens of millions of songs,” which means everyone will have at least a set of a few songs that they can karaoke to. The details of the specific catalogue are not clear, but Apple may be looking at giving Dolby Atmos songs this feature first. And that is also how Apple could make finding Music Sing-supported songs easier.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2022 9:39 AM IST
