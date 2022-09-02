Your Amazon order is now ready for pickup from a police station

Amazon normally delivers a package to your choice of location, but sometimes, home delivery is not possible. For such scenarios, Amazon has pickup points across the city where you can go and pick up your order. Police stations may soon be among those pickup points. Amazon is reportedly testing Amazon lockers in at least two police stations in Washington DC in the US.

According to Washingtonian, Amazon is working with the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington DC to install lockers. Residents in the city can go to either the Sixth District Station in Deanwood or the substation in Anacostia to pick up their Amazon orders. This is a pilot right now, but if successful, Amazon and the police department will expand the programme to other police sites across Washington DC. It is possible that if the programme becomes a success, Amazon will likely test it outside of the US, maybe in India.

Why police stations?

The logic here is to protect packages from poachers at any cost. Amazon lockers at regular pickup points are effective but are prone to theft, but it is unlikely anyone would try to steal packages from a police station. Another logic, which is a little weird, is that someone who freshly got out of custody could pick up their package before leaving the police station.

To send packages to the police station, Amazon users in the area will see an option of delivery to one of the police stations. You can choose which one will be suitable for the delivery of your package. Once your order is delivered to the chosen police station, you can go there and use Bluetooth on your phone to access the locker and collect your package. To make these lockers less daunting since they are at police stations, Amazon has got them decorated with artwork.

In the US, Amazon has good ties with law enforcement agencies. According to Engadget, Amazon gave the police some footage from Ring cameras on 11 occasions without a court order or user consent. Law enforcement agencies in the US also had access to Amazon’s facial recognition technology for some time.