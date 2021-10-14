Your Twitter experience is going to change, ads tested for replies

Worldwide popular microblogging site Twitter is its push to achieve its monetisation goals as revealed by CEO Jack Dorsey earlier this year. In a recent development, Twitter has started testing to show advertisements right in your conversation and replies. Since the feature is in testing process, only select users have received access. Also Read - You can now remove your stalker from Twitter follower without blocking

According to a report coming from IANS, users who are part of the test will see ads after the first, third or eighth reply to a tweet. Also Read - Twitter testing prompts on Android, iOS to help avoid controversies on the platform

“Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations,” Bruce Falck, Twitter’s revenue product lead, said on Wednesday. Also Read - Twitter down for some users globally, replies on tweets not loading

“If you’re a part of this test (which is global; on iOS and Android only), you’ll see ads after the first, third or eighth reply under a Tweet,” he informed.

Twitter sees here a big opportunity to build an ad offering that “creates value and aligns incentives for creators and advertisers”.

“As we experiment with this format over the coming months, we’ll focus on understanding how it performs and how it impacts the people and conversations around it,” Falck added.

Twitter aims to more than double its total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023 with at least 315 million mDAU (monetisable daily active users), according to its CEO Jack Dorsey.

“Our goal is to more than double our total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023. This requires us to gain market share with performance ads, grow brand advertising, and expand our products to small and medium sized businesses throughout the world,” the Twitter CEO said in February this year.

“We have a goal of at least 315 million mDAU in the fourth quarter of 2023, which requires continued compounding growth at about 20 per cent per year from the base of 152 million mDAU we reported in the fourth quarter of 2019”, he noted.

The micro-blogging platform said that for the new ad format in replies, it will test different frequencies, layouts, contextually relevant ads, different insertion points, etc.

“We’ll examine our learnings and figure out if it’s something we want to make permanent. We’re excited about trying this out for our advertisers and we’re eager to explore how it could open the door for additional opportunities to reward Tweet authors and creators,” Falck noted.

(With inputs from IANS)