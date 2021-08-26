Your WhatsApp account can get hacked if you download this mod app

WhatsApp latest update: Since WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world, there are several mods or clones available for download. While some of these mods bring new features and improvement the overall user experience, there are some mods that are too risky to even use. One such mods is FMWhatsapp. Also Read - WhatsApp will save you some time and let you react to messages

According to a cyber security report coming from Kaspersky, one of the most popular WhatsApp mods FMWhatsapp contains a trojan that pushes illicit advertisements into the users' smartphone. The mod can also force users to subscribe to random services using saved payment methods. What is riskier is that this mod app can also steal your messages, data, and OTPs.

What is FMWhatsapp and how it works?

The report suggests that the FMWhatsapp serves in-app ads to monetise its services. In fact, one of its ad libraries contain the Triada trojan. Using FMWhatsapp, hackers can deploy the Triada trojan on to a user's device and once the trojan is deployed, it scans the data stored in the phone and then relays it back to the hacker's remote server.

The Triada trojan can then download additional trojans. This will allow hackers spam users’ phone with illicit advertisements and deploy more adware and malware in the background forcing users to unknowingly subscribe to paid services.

Igor Golovin of Kaspersky suggested to not use unofficial apps. In an official statement, he said, “It is hard for users to recognise the potential threat because the mod application actually does what is proposed – it adds additional features.”

“We have observed how cybercriminals have started to spread malicious files through the ad blocks in such apps. That is why we recommend you only use messenger software downloaded from official app stores. They may lack some additional functions, but they will not install a bunch of malware on your smartphone,” he further said.

So, users are advised to use only the official versions of apps and download them from reliable platforms such as the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.