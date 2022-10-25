comscore YouTube introduces new features including zoom in and out of a video: What's more
News

Apps

Untitled design - 2022-10-25T103655.857

Image: YouTube

YouTube has announced that it is rolling out new design elements and product features, including options to zoom in and out for videos, to enhance user experience on the platform. Also Read - Google Chrome to drop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 next year

The Google-owned streaming platform will allow users to zoom in and out of a video while on their iOS or Android devices. Also Read - Google's official Twitter handle caught using an iPhone as it tried to take a dig at Apple's Tim Cook

“Starting today, we are rolling out a new look and several features that offer a more modern and immersive viewing experience, while also improving how users watch videos. But don’t worry, the same YouTube you know and love is still at our core,” the company said in a blogpost. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a launch hinted by Amazon: There could be two Pixel 7a phones

Using dynamic colour sampling, the ambient mode introduces a subtle effect, so the app background colour adapts to match the video.

It was inspired by the light that screens cast out in a darkened room and wanted to recreate the effect, so viewers were drawn right into the content and the video takes an even greater focus on our watch page.

This feature will be available on the web and mobile in a dark theme.

The subscribe button is also getting a touch-up: the new shape and high contrast make it stand out, and while it’s no longer red, it’s easier to find and way more accessible to everyone on both watch pages and channel pages, the company said.

Additionally, the company has also introduced a ‘Precise seeking’ feature that allows users to simply drag or swipe up while seeking to display a row of thumbnails in the video player. YouTube says users will also be able to fine-tune adjustments to get to the exact part in each video.

–With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: October 25, 2022 11:34 AM IST
