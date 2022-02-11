comscore Here are all the features coming to YouTube in 20222
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Youtube details features arriving in 2022, metaverse, NFTs and more on the menu
News

Youtube details features arriving in 2022, metaverse, NFTs and more on the menu

Apps

YouTube said that it is investing in new technologies such as blockchain and NFTs such that they allow creators to build deeper relationships with their fans.

youtube

It has been a little over a month since the new year began and we are already getting an idea of how the year would look like. Google has shared a timeline of launch for its Android 13 OS and now YouTube has shared its roadmap for the year 2022. YouTube’s chief product manager Neal Mohan in a lengthy blog post has shared all the features that the company will be arriving on YouTube throughout the course of 2022. The list includes features such as the metaverse, support for NFTs and collaborative live streaming to name a few. Also Read - Shark Tank India: How to watch the Best Moments of Season 1

YouTube features for creators

YouTube has announced a bouquet of features for its creators this year. In addition to giving creators more ways to engage with their audience, the company is also giving them more options to earn revenue. Here are YouTube’s upcoming features for creators: Also Read - Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

– To start with, YouTube is rolling out updates to make YouTube Shorts even better. The company said that it will introduce the ability to reply to individual comments by creating a Short. The company believes that this will help creators in engaging with their audience more personally. Also Read - Sundar Pichai has a plan to take Google forward and it involves India

– YouTube also said that in the coming months, it will start to test other ways to make money on Shorts, which includes exploring new ways for Shorts creators to build branded content through BrandConnect, integrating fan-funded features like Super Chat into Shorts, and bringing the ability to shop directly from a Short.

– In addition to that, the company will introduce a collaborative live streaming feature, which will allow creators to go live together and create more interactive streams for their audiences. “The ability to “go live together” should hopefully open up streams to more casual conversation and interactions with other creators, making it easier and more fun to go live,” Mohan wrote in a blog post.

– Also, the company said that it is investing in new technologies such as blockchain and NFTs such that they allow creators to build deeper relationships with their fans. “Together, they’ll be able to collaborate on new projects and make money in ways not previously possible,” he added.

– Lastly for the creators, YouTube said that it has just started testing gifted memberships, which essentially brings the ability to purchase a channel membership for another viewer in the livestream to a small group of channels. The company said that it plans to roll out this feature more widely in the coming months.

YouTube features for Viewers

For the viewers, it is bringing features such as metaverse and ability to listen in the background.

– YouTube said that soon, it will be unveiling a new way for viewers to use their phones while they watch YouTube on their TV to read or leave comments, share videos with a friend among other things. The company didn’t share exact details in this regard.

– YouTube said that to its Premium members, it is rolling new audio experiences including a feature to improve the listening experience by reducing loud peaks and boosting softer sounds.

– Lastly, the company said that it is planning to make listening more immersive using the metaverse. “The first area in which you can expect to see an impact is gaming, where we’ll work to bring more interactions to games and make them feel more alive,” the YouTube executive added.

YouTube features for partners

For its partners, YouTube is bringing a new shopping experience. YouTube said that it’s planning to bring features such as shoppable videos, and live shopping.

Separately, the YouTube executive in an interview with The Verge said that picture-in-picture support on iOS should arrive “hopefully in the next few months”. The feature has been available on Android for a while now.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 11:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC
Fitbit Charge 5 review: A fitness band that has it all, sort of

Reviews

Fitbit Charge 5 review: A fitness band that has it all, sort of

Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

Mobiles

Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

Garmin announces solar-powered Instinct 2 series with 'unlimited' battery

Wearables

Garmin announces solar-powered Instinct 2 series with 'unlimited' battery

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

YouTube is getting a metaverse, NFT support in 2022

Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC

Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features

Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube is getting a metaverse, NFT support in 2022

Apps

YouTube is getting a metaverse, NFT support in 2022
How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free

How To

How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free
Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

News

Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming
Sundar Pichai shares his vision for Google and India

News

Sundar Pichai shares his vision for Google and India
YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Apps

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (11 February): आज फ्री में मिलेगा Vampire Weapon Loot Crate, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

How to Port Mobile Number: मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट करना है बहुत आसान, बस करना होगा SMS

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Realme C35 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

New State Mobile के नए अपडेट के साथ जुड़े नए गेम मोड, वेपन समेत कई फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring का शेड्यूल और फॉर्मेट जारी, जानें कब और कैसे होगा टूर्नामेंट

Latest Videos

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

News

Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC
Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

Mobiles

Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price
iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features
Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13

News

Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers