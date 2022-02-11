It has been a little over a month since the new year began and we are already getting an idea of how the year would look like. Google has shared a timeline of launch for its Android 13 OS and now YouTube has shared its roadmap for the year 2022. YouTube’s chief product manager Neal Mohan in a lengthy blog post has shared all the features that the company will be arriving on YouTube throughout the course of 2022. The list includes features such as the metaverse, support for NFTs and collaborative live streaming to name a few. Also Read - Shark Tank India: How to watch the Best Moments of Season 1

YouTube features for creators

YouTube has announced a bouquet of features for its creators this year. In addition to giving creators more ways to engage with their audience, the company is also giving them more options to earn revenue. Here are YouTube’s upcoming features for creators: Also Read - Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

– To start with, YouTube is rolling out updates to make YouTube Shorts even better. The company said that it will introduce the ability to reply to individual comments by creating a Short. The company believes that this will help creators in engaging with their audience more personally. Also Read - Sundar Pichai has a plan to take Google forward and it involves India

– YouTube also said that in the coming months, it will start to test other ways to make money on Shorts, which includes exploring new ways for Shorts creators to build branded content through BrandConnect, integrating fan-funded features like Super Chat into Shorts, and bringing the ability to shop directly from a Short.

– In addition to that, the company will introduce a collaborative live streaming feature, which will allow creators to go live together and create more interactive streams for their audiences. “The ability to “go live together” should hopefully open up streams to more casual conversation and interactions with other creators, making it easier and more fun to go live,” Mohan wrote in a blog post.

– Also, the company said that it is investing in new technologies such as blockchain and NFTs such that they allow creators to build deeper relationships with their fans. “Together, they’ll be able to collaborate on new projects and make money in ways not previously possible,” he added.

– Lastly for the creators, YouTube said that it has just started testing gifted memberships, which essentially brings the ability to purchase a channel membership for another viewer in the livestream to a small group of channels. The company said that it plans to roll out this feature more widely in the coming months.

YouTube features for Viewers

For the viewers, it is bringing features such as metaverse and ability to listen in the background.

– YouTube said that soon, it will be unveiling a new way for viewers to use their phones while they watch YouTube on their TV to read or leave comments, share videos with a friend among other things. The company didn’t share exact details in this regard.

– YouTube said that to its Premium members, it is rolling new audio experiences including a feature to improve the listening experience by reducing loud peaks and boosting softer sounds.

– Lastly, the company said that it is planning to make listening more immersive using the metaverse. “The first area in which you can expect to see an impact is gaming, where we’ll work to bring more interactions to games and make them feel more alive,” the YouTube executive added.

YouTube features for partners

For its partners, YouTube is bringing a new shopping experience. YouTube said that it’s planning to bring features such as shoppable videos, and live shopping.

Separately, the YouTube executive in an interview with The Verge said that picture-in-picture support on iOS should arrive “hopefully in the next few months”. The feature has been available on Android for a while now.