YouTube's new feature helps users watch content on TV without casting

To use this feature, the user should make sure that they have signed in to the TV with the same account as the phone. Now, open the YouTube app on the smartphone and click on "Connect" when prompted.

YouTube has announced a new feature for its app to enhance the viewing experience on TV. This newly introduced feature will allow users to connect their TVs to their iOS or Android smartphone so that the videos can sync between the devices. Earlier, users could watch a YouTube video on TV, only if the video is found on the phone, and it is being casted on the TV. Also Read - How to auto-delete your YouTube history: Step-by-step guide

According to YouTube, over 80 percent of people said they use another digital device while watching TV. This is what drove the company to introduce this feature for users. With this feature, users will not need to cast the video anymore. Also Read - YouTube removes 1.1 million videos in India from January to March, highest in the world

To use this feature, the user should make sure that they have signed in to the TV with the same account as the phone. Now, open the YouTube app on the smartphone and click on “Connect” when prompted. Once the two devices are synced, users can leave comments on the videos, queue up the next up, Like and Subscriber directly from their phone and not the remote. They can even use the search bar directly from the phone to look for content on YouTube on TV. Also Read - Here’s how you can hide subscribers on YouTube

For the unversed, YouTube had promised to bring this feature back in February this year. With this feature, users will no longer have to opt for the casting option. Prior to this, users had to tap on the Cast option in the YouTube mobile app to connect the phone to the TV.

It is not yet confirmed if this is a server-side rollout or if you will need to update the app to get this feature.

As per a statement by YouTube, “We’re already starting to test new designs for our video watch page to help fold in more uniquely YouTube features — such as browsing and shopping for products featured in videos – directly to the big screen to help you decide when to pick up your phone and engage.”

  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 4:38 PM IST

