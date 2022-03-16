comscore YouTube for Android gets video transcriptions: How it will change your experience
YouTube for Android app gets video transcription feature: What it means for users

This feature will be particularly useful when users are trying to watch an extremely long video and want to skip through some of the content.

Image: YouTube

YouTube’s desktop app for long has had a feature that enables users to view the entire transcript of the video. This, in turn, makes it easy for users to skim through the video and look for specific clipping within the video. Now, YouTube is bringing the same functionality to its Android app. Also Read - McLaren F1 cars to get Google Chrome style wheels, Android bot this year

Android Police says that YouTube has started rolling out support for its video transcriptions feature on its Android app. The feature is being rolled out as a service-side update, which means that not all users will get the support for the feature at once. If you haven’t received the update yet, you should get it in the coming days. Also Read - WhatsApp new voice note feature being rolled out to a few users

How does YouTube’s video transcription feature work?

Once you get the video transcription feature in YouTube’s Android app, you will be able to see the entire transcription of your chosen video along with the exact timestamp right next to it. The screenshots shared by the publication show that users will be able to access transcription of their selected video simply by tapping the Video Transcript button that is placed right under the Description section, which gives users the overview of the suggested chapters within the video. Also Read - YouTube Vanced, the free version of YouTube Premium to shut down due to legal reasons

Coming back to YouTube’s video transcriptions feature, tapping a particular transcript will take you to the exact time in the video.

Overall, this user interface is quite similar to what YouTube offers in its desktop-based app barring one key difference. YouTube’s desktop app enables users to search the video transcripts. The report notes that this functionality is not available in YouTube’s Android app yet. That said, it should arrive in the app with a future update.

How will this feature be useful?

This feature will be particularly useful when users are trying to watch an extremely long video and want to skip through some of the content. It will also be useful when users are looking for a specific part of the discourse happening in the video. In addition to this, this feature will also be helpful for people with auditory impairments.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 5:44 PM IST

Best Sellers