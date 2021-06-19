iOS users got hold of the ability to watch videos in the picture-in-picture mode just last year, something Android users have had for years. The feature is quite useful for the multitasking capabilities it provides us with. Now, the feature has reached the arguably popular YouTube app. Also Read - 5 Best apps to download movies for free on Android device to watch Offline

YouTube for iOS now lets people watch videos in the PiP mode while doing other tasks on their iPhones and iPads. Here's what you need to know.

YouTube for iOS gets PiP mode: How to use?

The popular video-streaming platform will now let people globally watch videos even after they have left the app. The PiP mode has started rolling out for the free and premium YouTube users on an iPhone and even an iPad.

YouTube, in a statement to MacRumors, suggested, “Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well.”

With this feature, a YouTube video will play in a small pop-up window when they choose to leave the app. This allows people to do other tasks while watching the video. So, if you need to leave an important message but can’t skip a recipe you are learning on YouTube, this feature is going to sort things for you. The mode is the most useful while using an iPad.

The feature doesn’t require you to do perform a step-by-step process. Just ensure that the YouTube app is updated. Now, whenever you watch a YouTube video on your iPhone or iPad, swipe up to get back to the home. While you will exit the app, you will still see the video being played in a small window with several controls.

It is suggested that the feature has started rolling out to YouTube Premium users. If you haven’t received it, worry not as it will reach you eventually. It is already available for Android users just to remind.