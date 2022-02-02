comscore YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
  • Home
  • Apps
  • YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
News

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Apps

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS gets a new layout brings easier access to more buttons, quick toggle to the comments.

youtube

YouTube app for Android and iOS is getting a new video player UI that will make it easier to like videos and even view comments and share them with others. Also Read - Gmail’s integrated view is coming to Workspace users: Here’s what’s changing

While the older version stows away the features and required to pull swipe-up gesture on the more videos section, the new layout now puts them upfront. The server-side update is seen adding a row of icons in the bottom left corner that include like and dislike buttons, a quick toggle to the comments, save to playlist, and share buttons on the left side. On the right side, there’s a more videos tab that shows recommended content. Meanwhile, the listening controls tab is placed in the center. Also Read - Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

The changes are visible only when you stream a video in the app on full screen. The new interface will make it easy to access the features in the full-screen video player. Before the update, users were required to tap on the comments section while in portrait mode to access comments or minimise the video to open it. The new interface now allows pulling them up by tapping the comment button. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi crosses 1 crore subscribers on YouTube, tops among world leaders

As mentioned earlier, the new YouTube UI is coming to both iOS and Android platforms. It began rolling out Monday, as per Google spokesperson Allison Toh. Although the update seems to be released in a phased manner and may take time to reach all users.

On a related note, YouTube is said to be planning to introduce monetisation features in India first before launching globally. Sundar Pichai (as quoted by Livemint) responding to two analysts said, “When I look at YouTube in India, some of the commerce ideas we talked about earlier, you may see us first stride in India, because we can get quicker feedback, very dynamic youthful population. And so we’ll do it there and then roll it out globally. So we are constantly looking for opportunities like that.” The executive didn’t provide the roadmap but we expect to see these features in the social media app in the coming days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 3:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 2, 2022 3:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister
News
Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister
Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Deals

Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Electric Vehicle

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

Alert! This malware in disguise can take away all the money using your Android phone

News

Alert! This malware in disguise can take away all the money using your Android phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Apps

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8

News

Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8
Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past

Apps

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

News

Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing
PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers

Apps

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers

हिंदी समाचार

Telegram Tips: ऐप से बाहर आए बिना ही अपनी भाषा में ट्रांसलेट कर सकते हैं मैसेज, जानें कैसे

Free Fire में फिर आया मोको स्टोर, जहां मिलेंगे Phoenix Knight समेत ढेरों बंडल

WhatsApp में आने वाला है कमाल का फीचर, एक साथ कई ग्रुप में भेज सकेंगे मैसेज

Garena Free Fire की टॉप सब-मशीन गन, जो क्लोज रेंज फाइट में दिलाएंगी जीत

अब सड़कों पर दौड़ेगा Bajaj Auto का इलेक्ट्रिक ऑटो, सस्ती होगी सवारी?

Latest Videos

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
Apps
YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

News

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister
Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Deals

Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more
Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Electric Vehicle

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars
Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers