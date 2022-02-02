YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

YouTube app for Android and iOS is getting a new video player UI that will make it easier to like videos and even view comments and share them with others. Also Read - Gmail’s integrated view is coming to Workspace users: Here’s what’s changing

While the older version stows away the features and required to pull swipe-up gesture on the more videos section, the new layout now puts them upfront. The server-side update is seen adding a row of icons in the bottom left corner that include like and dislike buttons, a quick toggle to the comments, save to playlist, and share buttons on the left side. On the right side, there's a more videos tab that shows recommended content. Meanwhile, the listening controls tab is placed in the center.

The changes are visible only when you stream a video in the app on full screen. The new interface will make it easy to access the features in the full-screen video player. Before the update, users were required to tap on the comments section while in portrait mode to access comments or minimise the video to open it. The new interface now allows pulling them up by tapping the comment button.

As mentioned earlier, the new YouTube UI is coming to both iOS and Android platforms. It began rolling out Monday, as per Google spokesperson Allison Toh. Although the update seems to be released in a phased manner and may take time to reach all users.

On a related note, YouTube is said to be planning to introduce monetisation features in India first before launching globally. Sundar Pichai (as quoted by Livemint) responding to two analysts said, “When I look at YouTube in India, some of the commerce ideas we talked about earlier, you may see us first stride in India, because we can get quicker feedback, very dynamic youthful population. And so we’ll do it there and then roll it out globally. So we are constantly looking for opportunities like that.” The executive didn’t provide the roadmap but we expect to see these features in the social media app in the coming days.