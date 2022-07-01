comscore YouTube announces new tools for creators to combat inappropriate, spam comments
News

YouTube introduces new tools to fight impersonators, comment spam and more

Apps

YouTube's new "increase strictness" is a less strict option than requiring manual review for all comments or switching them off completely.

To cut down on comment spam and channel impersonation, YouTube Creators now have access to a new setting for comments in YouTube Studio. Also Read - YouTube now gives up to 12 months of free Premium subscription if you refer it to friends

The creators will be able to select an “increase strictness” option. And the company said this builds on the “hold potentially inappropriate comments for review” setting and will reduce the number of spam and identity abuse comments, reports Engadget. Also Read - Father's Day movies to watch with your dad: Piku, Like Father, Dangal and more

It is a less strict option than requiring manual review for all comments or switching them off completely, the report said. Also Read - Cryptocurrency-based movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more

YouTube to show creator’s subscriber count: Here’s why

As of July 29, channels will not be able to hide their subscriber counts.

The Google-owned video platform said that is a tactic commonly used by those pretending to be behind larger and more established channels.

Impersonators often leave comments on other videos to bring people over to their fake page.

YouTube acknowledged that some creators prefer to hide their subscriber count while they are building up an audience. However, it said this move will make things safer for everyone.

Speaking of phony channels that use special characters to imitate more prominent creators, that strategy will soon be a little less effective, the report said.

YouTube mentioned that it is reducing the character set that people can use when updating a channel name.

IANS

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 1:49 PM IST

