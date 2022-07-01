To cut down on comment spam and channel impersonation, YouTube Creators now have access to a new setting for comments in YouTube Studio. Also Read - YouTube now gives up to 12 months of free Premium subscription if you refer it to friends

The creators will be able to select an "increase strictness" option. And the company said this builds on the "hold potentially inappropriate comments for review" setting and will reduce the number of spam and identity abuse comments, reports Engadget.

It is a less strict option than requiring manual review for all comments or switching them off completely, the report said.

2/ creators can now test a new comment setting in studio called ‘increase strictness’ that will hold even more potentially inappropriate or spam comments for review. — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) June 30, 2022

YouTube to show creator’s subscriber count: Here’s why

As of July 29, channels will not be able to hide their subscriber counts.

The Google-owned video platform said that is a tactic commonly used by those pretending to be behind larger and more established channels.

Impersonators often leave comments on other videos to bring people over to their fake page.

5/ we’re committed to continually improving our systems and tools to better detect and reduce spam, in comments and beyond, and will continue to listen to your feedback on this issue – more to come → https://t.co/hfqgqfRIzJ — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) June 30, 2022

YouTube acknowledged that some creators prefer to hide their subscriber count while they are building up an audience. However, it said this move will make things safer for everyone.

Speaking of phony channels that use special characters to imitate more prominent creators, that strategy will soon be a little less effective, the report said.

YouTube mentioned that it is reducing the character set that people can use when updating a channel name.

—IANS