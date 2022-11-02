YouTube app gets Primetime Channels: Here s what it does

YouTube users use the platform for a viewing a wide variety of content ranging from music videos to movie trailers to full-length movies. Now, the streaming giant has introduced a new functionality that will enable YouTube users access a host of streaming services within the main YouTube app. The feature called Primetime Channels, YouTube users will be able to sign up for, browse and watch TV shows, movies and live telecast from various streaming services within the main app. Also Read - Google pauses Play Store billing in India after CCI slaps it with Rs 2,273 crore fine

The company, in a blog post, said that the new Primetime Channels feature will enable users to access over 30 channels, which includes Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, Vix+, Tastmade+ and AMC+ among others from the app. Interested YouTube users can subscribe to these channels directly from the YouTube app, after which they will be available as a part of the app's interface. Check out the complete list of streaming services available as a part of YouTube Primetime Channels here:

"Once you sign up, content from your Primetime Channels will be reflected into the YouTube experience you know and love. For fans who like to go deeper into what they're watching, Primetime Channels homepages will feature shows and movies with curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews," the company wrote in the blog post adding that YouTube recommendations will include programs from Primetime channels. The company also said it will be adding NBA League Pass and more streaming services to the mix soon.

To subscribe to the available channels, YouTube users need to head over to the Movies & TV hub within the YouTube app wherein they will be able to subscribe to the channel of their choice by paying the monthly rental for the service. In essence, YouTube's newly introduced Primetime Channels functionality will let users access other services in a similar way they are able to rent movies and shows from other channels in Amazon Prime Video's Store. Except in this case, they will be able to access a channel and all the content that is available on it within the YouTube app.

As far as availability is concerned, YouTube said that at the time of launch, Primetime Channels will be available only in the US. The company plans to expand this service internationally in the coming days.