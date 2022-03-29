As of now, viewers can react to a YouTube video via a like, or a dislike. Alternatively, they can leave a comment on a video. Now, YouTube is testing a new way to enable users to react to videos. The company has started testing a feature called timed emojis that will enable viewers to react with an emoji at a specific instant in a video. Also Read - YouTube launches two new health features in India: Here’s how they work

At the moment, YouTube is offering a set of eight reaction emojis to viewers to choose from. The list includes a face with tears of joy, heart, shock face, confetti or celebration, 100%, question mark, light bulb or idea, and a screaming cat. The company said that it will add or remove reaction emojis based on how the experiment goes.

“If you’re watching a video that is part of this experiment, you can react and see crowd reactions by opening the comment section of the video and tapping into the reaction panel,” a YouTube community manager wrote in a support page.

YouTube also said that as a part of the test, views will also be able to see which moments other viewers are reacting to. Additionally, the company will anonymise all the reactions, which means that YouTube will not show who sent each reaction on the platform.

As far as the availability is concerned, YouTube said that it is piloting the timed reactions experiment with a small number of channels to start. But there is no word on when this feature will be more widely available on the platform.

Notably, YouTube is testing this feature on the heels of another feature called timed comments. YouTube first started testing this feature in April last year and it enables users to leave comments at specific moments in a video, much like the timed emojis feature that the company is testing right now. “This experiment is available on some videos to a small group of people and we’ll consider rolling this out more broadly based on feedback,” YouTube had said at the time. However, the video sharing platform hasn’t rolled out this feature to a wider audience yet.