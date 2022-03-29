comscore YouTube’s new test will let you react with emojis at specific moments in a video
  • Home
  • Apps
  • YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video
News

YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video

Apps

YouTube's timed emojis will let users to react with specific emojis at specific moments in a video.

YouTube Emojis

Image: YouTube

As of now, viewers can react to a YouTube video via a like, or a dislike. Alternatively, they can leave a comment on a video. Now, YouTube is testing a new way to enable users to react to videos. The company has started testing a feature called timed emojis that will enable viewers to react with an emoji at a specific instant in a video. Also Read - YouTube launches two new health features in India: Here’s how they work

At the moment, YouTube is offering a set of eight reaction emojis to viewers to choose from. The list includes a face with tears of joy, heart, shock face, confetti or celebration, 100%, question mark, light bulb or idea, and a screaming cat. The company said that it will add or remove reaction emojis based on how the experiment goes. Also Read - YouTube for Android app gets video transcription feature: What it means for users

“If you’re watching a video that is part of this experiment, you can react and see crowd reactions by opening the comment section of the video and tapping into the reaction panel,” a YouTube community manager wrote in a support page.
YouTube also said that as a part of the test, views will also be able to see which moments other viewers are reacting to. Additionally, the company will anonymise all the reactions, which means that YouTube will not show who sent each reaction on the platform. Also Read - YouTube Vanced, the free version of YouTube Premium to shut down due to legal reasons

As far as the availability is concerned, YouTube said that it is piloting the timed reactions experiment with a small number of channels to start. But there is no word on when this feature will be more widely available on the platform.

Notably, YouTube is testing this feature on the heels of another feature called timed comments. YouTube first started testing this feature in April last year and it enables users to leave comments at specific moments in a video, much like the timed emojis feature that the company is testing right now. “This experiment is available on some videos to a small group of people and we’ll consider rolling this out more broadly based on feedback,” YouTube had said at the time. However, the video sharing platform hasn’t rolled out this feature to a wider audience yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 29, 2022 10:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds to go on sale today in India

Deals

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds to go on sale today in India

YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video

Apps

YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video

After Joe Rogan controversy, Spotify introduces "COVID-19 Guide" for users

Apps

After Joe Rogan controversy, Spotify introduces "COVID-19 Guide" for users

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video

Apps

YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video
YouTube Health gets two new features in India

Apps

YouTube Health gets two new features in India
YouTube for Android app gets video transcription feature

Apps

YouTube for Android app gets video transcription feature
YouTube Vanced, the free version of YouTube Premium to shut down due to legal reasons

Apps

YouTube Vanced, the free version of YouTube Premium to shut down due to legal reasons
Google rolls out transcription feature for the YouTube app: How its works

Apps

Google rolls out transcription feature for the YouTube app: How its works

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 4G कंपनी की वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकता है 108MP कैमरा

यूरोपियन यूनियन का नया कानून WhatsApp, iMessage यूजर्स की प्राइवेसी के लिए खतरा!

Nokia C01 Plus का नया वेरिएंट भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 7000 रुपये से है कम

OPPO K10 की पहली सेल आज, 50MP कैमरे वाले फोन पर मिल रहे कई ऑफर्स

Motorola Frontier की धांसू पिक्चर हुई लीक, 200MP कैमरा सेटअप के साथ लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद

Latest Videos

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

News

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

News

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Electric Vehicle

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers