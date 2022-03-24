YouTube has launched two new health-focused features in India that are aimed at providing users with credible sources for getting health-related information in the country. The company today announced that it has started rolling out health source information panels and health content shelves features in India. Also Read - YouTube for Android app gets video transcription feature: What it means for users

The first feature called ‘Health source information panels’ will provide context to help viewers in the country to identify videos from authoritative sources. These health labels will show up under videos from accredited health organisations and government entities so viewers can better evaluate the source of information and distinguish credible health content on YouTube. Also Read - YouTube Vanced, the free version of YouTube Premium to shut down due to legal reasons

On the other hand, the second feature called ‘Health content shelves’ will more effectively highlight videos from authoritative sources when viewers search for specific health topics. For instance, when users search for specific health conditions such as heart disease or breast cancer, a new content shelf in search will surface videos related to the relevant health topic from accredited health organisations and government entities. YouTube says that these shelves are intended to visually separate and highlight authoritative videos in search. Also Read - Google introduces its transcription feature for the YouTube app users

Initially, the company will use a set of principles developed by a panel of experts convened by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) in the United States and the WHO to identify which sources to include in these newly announced health features.

As far as the availability is concerned, the new features will be available in English and Hindi both.

“Video can help make complicated, clinical topics understandable and accessible in ways that text simply cannot…That’s why we’re investing to grow our platform’s role as an effective, engaging, and trusted tool for public health communication through principles, partnerships and product development,” Dr. Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health, YouTube said on the occasion.

Separately, YouTube also highlighted the impact that its platform had had in India. Quoting the recently unveiled Oxford Economics Impact Report 2021, YouTube said that 69% of users said that its platform had been a reliable source of information since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also since February 2020, its information panels have been shown more than 250 billion times in India.