comscore YouTube Music, Premium soar to 80 million paid subscribers globally
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Youtube Music Premium Paid Subscribers Android Ios
News

YouTube Music and Premium reach 80 mn paid subscribers milestone

Apps

It is 30 million subscribers more than the 50 million video streaming platform announced last year.

Highlights

  • YouTube has levelled up 'YouTube Premium' with features like afterparties.
  • YouTube Premium is priced at Rs 129 per month and YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month.
  • It is 30 million subscribers more than the 50 million video streaming platform announced last year.
Untitled design - 2022-11-10T122238.029

Image: Pexels

YouTube has surpassed 80 million Music and Premium subscribers globally, including trial users.
It is 30 million subscribers more than the 50 million video streaming platform announced last year. “YouTube’s twin-engine of revenue — subscriptions and ads — is the real deal,” said Lyor Cohen, global head of Music, YouTube. Also Read - YouTube starts rolling out its TikTok rival Shorts on TV globally

According to Cohen, there were many reasons behind this increase in subscribers. The company has levelled up ‘YouTube Premium’ with features like afterparties, which give users unique access to livestream content and access discounts on the newest Google hardware and services. Also Read - YouTube rolls out new design with pinch-to-zoom feature for users

YouTube Music surpasses 80 million premium subscribers

Google, Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai also tweeted about the same with the caption, “Amazing momentum for YouTube: we’ve surpassed 80 million Premium/Music subscribers globally, including trailers, an increase of 30 million from last year.” Also Read - CCI imposes a fine of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google in Android antitrust case

‘Premium’ allows fans to immerse themselves in what they love and helps them explore it in depth. The Music app has over 100 million official songs, “plus an expansive catalogue of live performances, remixes, and diamond in the rough deep-cuts”.

It makes it easier for users to enjoy every music format: long-form music videos, short-form videos, livestreams, podcasts and more, Cohen said.

The company offers a platform to users where they can find music, listen to it, and interact with it.  Recently, the video streaming platform had announced a new feature called “Go Live Together” that would allow eligible creators to invite a guest to live stream with them.

For the unversed, The YouTube Premium annual plan is priced at Rs 1,159 and the annual plan for YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 889. YouTube Premium is currently priced at Rs 129 per month and YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month.

The YouTube Music premium plan allows subscribers to download and listen to music without ads. It has recently rolled out an iOS 16 Lock Screen widget, called “Recently Played”. This allows users to get quick access to recently played songs, albums, playlists and videos from their lock screen.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 10, 2022 12:36 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Telegram: Gift Telegram Premium to your friends
How To
Telegram: Gift Telegram Premium to your friends
Microsoft Teams gets four new features: Check details here

Apps

Microsoft Teams gets four new features: Check details here

India vs England T20 World Cup semi final today at 1.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

How To

India vs England T20 World Cup semi final today at 1.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Elon Musk announces to kill off the new grey 'official' badge

News

Elon Musk announces to kill off the new grey 'official' badge

Google Stadia starts issuing refunds: What to expect

Gaming

Google Stadia starts issuing refunds: What to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PhonePe now lets you activate UPI using your Aadhaar number

Microsoft Teams gets four new features: Check details here

Elon Musk announces to kill off the new grey 'official' badge

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

Google Stadia starts issuing refunds: What to expect

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details
Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery
WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details