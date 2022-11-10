YouTube has surpassed 80 million Music and Premium subscribers globally, including trial users.

It is 30 million subscribers more than the 50 million video streaming platform announced last year. “YouTube’s twin-engine of revenue — subscriptions and ads — is the real deal,” said Lyor Cohen, global head of Music, YouTube. Also Read - YouTube starts rolling out its TikTok rival Shorts on TV globally

According to Cohen, there were many reasons behind this increase in subscribers. The company has levelled up ‘YouTube Premium’ with features like afterparties, which give users unique access to livestream content and access discounts on the newest Google hardware and services. Also Read - YouTube rolls out new design with pinch-to-zoom feature for users

Google, Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai also tweeted about the same with the caption, “Amazing momentum for YouTube: we’ve surpassed 80 million Premium/Music subscribers globally, including trailers, an increase of 30 million from last year.” Also Read - CCI imposes a fine of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google in Android antitrust case

Amazing momentum for @YouTube: we’ve surpassed 80 million Premium/Music subscribers globally, including trialers, an increase of 30 million from last year. https://t.co/T8bWjDhZdG — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 9, 2022

‘Premium’ allows fans to immerse themselves in what they love and helps them explore it in depth. The Music app has over 100 million official songs, “plus an expansive catalogue of live performances, remixes, and diamond in the rough deep-cuts”.

It makes it easier for users to enjoy every music format: long-form music videos, short-form videos, livestreams, podcasts and more, Cohen said.

The company offers a platform to users where they can find music, listen to it, and interact with it. Recently, the video streaming platform had announced a new feature called “Go Live Together” that would allow eligible creators to invite a guest to live stream with them.

For the unversed, The YouTube Premium annual plan is priced at Rs 1,159 and the annual plan for YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 889. YouTube Premium is currently priced at Rs 129 per month and YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month.

The YouTube Music premium plan allows subscribers to download and listen to music without ads. It has recently rolled out an iOS 16 Lock Screen widget, called “Recently Played”. This allows users to get quick access to recently played songs, albums, playlists and videos from their lock screen.

–With inputs from IANS