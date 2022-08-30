comscore YouTube Music will no longer need your precise location for recommendations
YouTube Music users will still get to see playlists as per their approximate location like top songs of the country, weather-related playlists and so on.

YouTube Music, Google’s music streaming service, has announced that it will no longer use users’ precise location to curate personalised playlists for them. Starting September 26, YouTube Music will be discontinuing the use of precise location and will even delete the data derived from this data. Also Read - How to turn on Parental Controls on YouTube

Right now, YouTube Music uses Google Location History, if you have opted into the location permission for the app. The app uses this precise location to recommend songs and playlists like Workout Essentials, Focus Supermix, Unwind and so on. The company believes that they can recommend such songs and playlists by using the approximate location of the user. Also Read - How to stop seeing adult content on Youtube: Block 18+ and inappropriate content easily

As per the YouTube Music Support page, “We’ve decided to discontinue our use of precise location in YouTube Music. We’ll be removing all precise location-based recommendations, location settings, and app permissions. We’re also deleting any YouTube Music data derived from your precise location. This change will go into effect on September 26th.” Also Read - Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

YouTube Music users will still get to see playlists as per their approximate location like top songs of the country, weather-related playlists and so on. YouTube assures that users will not see any changes in these features. Notably, the app will still continue to access your location.

In addition to this, the company clarifies, “This change only impacts your location settings in YouTube Music. It does not impact your Google Location History settings or any of your device’s location settings.”

For the unversed, YouTube Music users also have a choice to temporarily turn off the location access by going to the Settings section, then Privacy and location and then turning off the toggle for location. Android users can decide which app can access their location by giving permission to each one of them manually. This option is buried deep in the settings section of the smartphone.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 10:36 AM IST
