YouTube brings a new feature to keep trolls away

All YouTube videos come with likes and dislike option. Until now, YouTube videos showed counts for likes as well as dislike. With the new feature coming in the dislike count on any video will be hidden and creators will no longer get demotivated with trolls.

YouTube is taking mental health very seriously. The video streaming platform has introduced a new feature to hide the number of dislikes on a video. Oftentimes, we have seen creators and channels getting demotivated with the dislikes they get on their videos. Also Read - How to block inappropriate content for kids on YouTube, Netflix

In India, we have come across situations wherein a large group of users deliberately dislike a particular video with the aim to troll the creator. Such incidents are common among Bollywood stars or recognized face/personality. Also Read - YouTube has reached 50 million music and premium subscribers

All YouTube videos come with likes and dislike option. Until now, YouTube videos showed counts for likes as well as dislike. With the new feature coming in the dislike count on any video will be hidden and creators will no longer get demotivated with trolls.

The hiding dislike count feature has been rolled out for everyone globally on the website. To be clear, the dislike will be there just the count will not be seen there. With the rollout, YouTube says that it aims to protect its creators from targeted harassment.

The video platform highlights that online harassment occurs at a higher proportion on smaller channels. It further states that several small and first-time creators have been unfairly targeted over the years. With the new feature the streaming platform aims to resolve the issue.

“Based on what we learned, we’re making the dislike counts private across YouTube, but the dislike button is not going away. This change will start gradually rolling out today,” YouTube states in its blog.

YouTube states in its official blog post, “earlier this year, we experimented with the dislike button to see whether or not changes could help better protect our creators from harassment and reduce dislike attacks — where people work to drive up the number of dislikes on a creator’s videos.”

“As part of this experiment, viewers could still see and use the dislike button. But because the count was not visible to them, we found that they were less likely to target a video’s dislike button to drive up the count. In short, our experiment data showed a reduction in dislike attacking behavior,” the blog post further reads.

  Published Date: November 11, 2021 1:45 PM IST

