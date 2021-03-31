YouTube could hide Dislike numbers from videos to help content creators

YouTube is planning to bring a major overhaul to its video platform that will benefit creators. The video-sharing platform announced that it will begin a test that will hide the dislike count on videos from public view. Also Read - YouTube 'supervised' experiences to help parents control what teens can watch

YouTube says that it will run a small experiment wherein it will try several new interface designs that won't publicly display the number of dislikes a video 'has earned.' While the move comes in response to creator feedback, YouTube says that it won't remove the dislike button entirely. The announcement about the new plans comes via YouTube's official community forum.

"Viewer feedback has always been, and will continue to be, an important part of YouTube. But we've heard from creators that the public dislike counts can impact their wellbeing and may motivate a targeted campaign of dislikes on a creator's video. So, we're testing designs that don't include the visible like or dislike count in an effort to balance improving the creator experience, while still making sure viewer feedback is accounted for and shared with the creator," YouTube mentioned in its post.

The design shared by YouTube, the dislike button is still present, however, it doesn’t have a count that is updated in real-time. As per the platform, content creators will be able to access that information via YouTube Studio.

👍👎 In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we’re testing a few new designs that don’t show the public dislike count. If you’re part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx — YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021

“Creators, you’ll still be able to see the exact number of likes and dislikes in YouTube Studio. For viewers, if you’re in the experiment, you can still like or dislike a video to share feedback with creators and help tune the recommendations you see on YouTube,” YouTube noted.

Notably, if you see these changes reflect in your YouTube account, you won’t be able to opt-out but only share feedback, as per the company. Although the video-sharing platform hasn’t decided to completely wipe off the option yet, TechCrunch notes that the latest move might help regular users to check whether videos are misleading, spam, or clickbait. To note, YouTube has been trying to figure out the Dislike button for the past three years.

The Rewind video blunder in 2019 caused the platform to turn off rating counts by default and remove the button altogether to prevent a mob from weaponizing the dislike button. Whether YouTube will ditch the dislike button in the coming future remains to be seen, but for now, the tests are said to run globally over the next few weeks on both Android and iOS platforms.