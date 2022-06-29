comscore YouTube gives up to 12 months of free Premium subscription: Here is how
YouTube now gives up to 12 months of free Premium subscription if you refer it to friends

YouTube Premium subscription will, however, not be free for the person you have referred, but they will get a big discount.

YouTube Premium subscription costs Rs 129 per month in India.

As a regular YouTube user, I have a problem with the world’s biggest video streaming platform. Unlike before, I now have to sit through a plethora of advertisements — some of which are skippable but some are persistent enough to finish — before I could watch the video I tapped on. While that is not an ideal way to enjoy YouTube, the company urges users to get the Premium subscription, which — dare I say — is an extra expense over the existing mountain of subscriptions. Well, YouTube has an offer that I just grabbed. Also Read - Father's Day movies to watch with your dad: Piku, Like Father, Dangal and more

Like YouTube TV earlier this year, YouTube has launched a referral programme for users where existing subscribers will get a code that they can share with anyone to earn up to a year of free Premium subscription. This referral programme is just like any other. YouTube will reward you for spreading the good word about the service and getting new users on board. If you are lucky enough to get a year of free subscription, you would be saving more than Rs 1,500 (Rs 129 per month). Also Read - Cryptocurrency-based movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more

If you are someone who has been referred, the YouTube Premium subscription will not be free for you. However, it will drop to a very low price. I referred my friend for the YouTube Premium subscription. When they signed up, they got three months of subscription for Rs 10, whereas I got a month of subscription for no cost. But getting the entire year of free subscription requires you to refer at least 12 friends. That is one month for every new user who signs up. Also Read - How to make corrections in a YouTube video after it is uploaded: Step-by Step guide

How to refer a friend to sign up for YouTube Premium

In your YouTube for Android app, tap on the profile photo in the top-right corner. Now, open the setting called “Your Premium benefits.” You will see a “Get up to 12 bonus months” card with a URL that you will share with your contacts. This page also has a way to keep track of your “Rewards activity.” YouTube’s iOS app, however, does not offer the referral programme, possibly due to the in-app subscription issue.

YouTube Premium referral programme will run till May next year. Here is what the referral page reads: “For each contact that signs up for a YouTube Premium Subscription through Referrer’s Invite Link and becomes a paying YouTube Premium subscriber (“Friend”) by May 31, 2023, 11:59:59 pm PDT (the “Offer End Date”).”

  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 10:40 AM IST

