YouTube plans to launch an online store for streaming videos: Report

The platform has been in the works for at least 18 months and could be available as early as this fall, the report added.

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Also Read - Google Meet adds new features including integrating YouTube, Spotify

The company has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, which it is referring to internally as a “channel store”, the report said, citing people close to the recent discussions. Also Read - Google will soon let you launch cloud games from Search results

The platform has been in the works for at least 18 months and could be available as early as this fall, the report added. Also Read - Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

With more consumers cutting the cord on cable or satellite TV and shifting to subscription-based streaming services, the planned launch will allow YouTube to join companies like Roku Inc and Apple in a bid to gain a portion of the already crowded streaming market.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Walmart Inc has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service.

–Reuters

  • Published Date: August 13, 2022 1:18 PM IST

