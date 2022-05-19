comscore YouTube rolls out timeline graph to identify to the most popular part of a video
YouTube's player will now show the 'most replayed' parts of a video to save your time

YouTube will now show a graph for every video so that they can identify the "most replayed" part of the video and jump right in.

Image: Pixabay

YouTube will now let you skip the boring parts of a video and show the “most played” parts instead. The Google-owned video streaming platform will show a graph that will allow viewers to identify the popular parts of the video that they are watching. This can be quite helpful for longer videos or videos that do not have a timestamp or a video chapter. This update in the video player is applicable to both the web player and the mobile app. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile now available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store

YouTube to show video highlights

According to YouTube, viewers will be able to interpret the graph easily by using the red playback progress bar. As per the official statement, “If the graph is high, then that part of the video has been replayed often. You can use the graph to quickly find and watch those moments.” The thumbnail that appears at the high point in a graph will also show the “most replayed” segment with a tag. Also Read - JioPhone Next gets a major discount, available for Rs 4,499 on exchange

YouTube was testing this video highlights feature for the premium members only but starting today, it is now available for all YouTube users including free and premium users across Android and iOS. Also Read - Google to remove nearly 900K abandoned apps from Play Store: Report 

The company has also hinted that it will soon let users see the exact point in a video that they want to play. It will show a visual timeline that will show a scene change. Right now, all we see is a thumbnail for a given point when we hover our cursor over it.

For the unversed, the streaming platform is also rolling out video chapters for smart TVs and gaming consoles. This feature allows users to jump right to the concerned section of a video or rewatch the old one. These video chapters are auto-generated. Additionally, YouTube updated its video player UI recently, which makes it easier to like videos and even view comments and share them with others.

  • Published Date: May 19, 2022 9:33 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 19, 2022 11:35 AM IST

