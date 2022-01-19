YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899

Google has finally released annual plans for its YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium services. Under these plans, users can pay upfront for a 12-month non-recurring subscription. Earlier, the company only offered the subscriptions plans on a monthly and quarterly basis. Also Read - Step up for diversity: Gaming companies are hiring more women, expanding their user base

As an introductory offer, the company is offering customers discounts on the annual plans. Additionally, the annual plans are currently limited to individual users, which means Student and Family account users will not be able to take benefit. Also Read - Google’s foldable phone is likely to be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold: Here's why

YouTube is offering its Premium annual plans under a promotional offer until January 23. Along with the offer, the YouTube Premium annual plan is priced at Rs 1,159 and the annual plan for YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 889. The company has not revealed the India pricing, which will reflect after the promotional plan ends. Also Read - Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market

Comparatively, YouTube Premium is currently priced at Rs 129 per month and YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month.

The new annual plans are currently limited to select countries including the US, India, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, Russia, Thailand, and Turkey.

Users can shift to an annual Premium plan by cancelling their existing membership and signing up as fresh. Additionally, prepaid users will automatically be shifted to the annual plans once the prepaid plan expires.

The YouTube Premium annual plans can be signed up for using Android and the Web. However, the company is yet to provide an in-app sign-up option for iOS devices. Due to this, iPhone and iPad users wanting to purchase the annual subscription will have to complete the purchase using the computer or the mobile web browser.

Note, YouTube Premium annual plans have been introduced on a prepaid basis, with a non-recurring nature. This means that you will have to pay for the whole annual subscription upfront and will be required to manually purchase the subscription again after the original annual plan expires.

To recall, YouTube introduced its Premium services in India back in 2019. Later in the year, the company introduced prepaid plans with non-recurring charges.