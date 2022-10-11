comscore YouTube creators can now set their own 'handles' for easier social mention
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Youtube Releases Handles For Channels Just Like Facebook Instagram
News

YouTube releases 'handles' for channels, just like Facebook, Instagram

Apps

The timing of when a creator will get access to the handles selection process depends on several factors, including overall YouTube presence, subscriber count and whether the channel is active or inactive.

Youtube

YouTube has introduced handles, a new way for people to easily find and engage with creators and each other on the Google-owned streaming platform. With this feature, users will be able to use the @username format to mention creators across YouTube Shorts, channel pages, video descriptions, comments and more. Notably, this feature is not limited to the premium subscribers, it will be available for all users. Also Read - Google's Pixel Watch to get at least three years of Wear OS updates

According to YouTube, “In order to comment on YouTube, you need to create a YouTube channel – this means even if you primarily use YouTube to watch and comment, you’ll have a handle.” Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

YouTube introduces ‘handles’: How it works?

Handles will appear on channel pages and Shorts so that they will be instantly and consistently recognisable. It will soon be simpler and faster to mention each other in comments, community posts, video descriptions, and more. Also Read - Made by Google event 2022: 7 Things you didn’t know about Pixel 7

“For example, creators can be shouted out in a mention in comments or tagged in the title of a recent collab, helping them increase visibility and reach with new audiences,” the company said in a blogpost.

youtube, google

Image: YouTube

“Handles join channel names as another way to identify a YouTube channel, but unlike channel names, handles are truly unique to each channel so creators can further establish their distinct presence and brand on YouTube,” it added.

Over the next month, the platform will notify creators when they can choose a handle for their channel.

“In most cases, if a channel already has a personalised URL, that will automatically become their default handle, or they can opt to change the handle for their channel as soon as the notification in YouTube Studio comes through,” the platform said.

“Because handles must be unique and every channel on YouTube will have one, we are rolling them out gradually,” it added.

The timing of when a creator will get access to the handles selection process depends on several factors, including overall YouTube presence, subscriber count and whether the channel is active or inactive.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 11, 2022 11:07 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now available on major discount on Flipkart: Check details
Deals
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now available on major discount on Flipkart: Check details
Apple rolls out new iOS 16.0.3 that fixes notifications, improves camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro

Mobiles

Apple rolls out new iOS 16.0.3 that fixes notifications, improves camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 review

Google Pixel Watch to get at least three years of OS updates

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch to get at least three years of OS updates

Here is a list of all smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus

Telecom

Here is a list of all smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple rolls out new iOS 16.0.3 that fixes notifications, improves camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro

Google Pixel Watch to get at least three years of OS updates

Here is a list of all smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus

Hero Vida V1 bookings start in India: Check details

MS Dhoni-backed firm launches 'Made in India' drone called Droni

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price
WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More

News

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More
Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details

News

Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details