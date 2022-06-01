YouTube Removes 1.1 Million Videos In India From January to March: Here's why

Google-owned YouTube removed removed over 1.1 million videos in India in the first three months of 2022 the highest globally. It was followed by the United States, where it removed 358,134 videos during the period. Over all, YouTube terminated over 4.4 million channels in Q1 2022 for violating our Community Guidelines. The overwhelming majority of these channels were terminated for violating our spam policies. Also Read - Here’s how you can hide subscribers on YouTube

YouTube removed content that is excessively posted, repetitive, or untargeted. Promises viewers they’ll see something but instead directs them off site. Gets clicks, views, or traffic off YouTube by promising viewers that they’ll make money fast.

Sends audiences to sites that spread harmful software, try to gather personal info, or other sites that have a negative impact. Also Read - YouTube's player will now show the 'most replayed' parts of a video to save your time

“YouTube has Community Guidelines that set the rules of the road for what is not allowed on YouTube. YouTube relies on a combination of people and technology to flag inappropriate content and enforce these guidelines. Flags can come from our automated flagging systems, from members of the Trusted Flagger program (NGOs and government agencies) or from users in the broader YouTube community. The Community Guidelines Enforcement report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - How to redeem YouTube Premium code: A step-by-step guide

YouTube also removed content that sells engagement metrics such as views, likes, comments, or any other metric on YouTube. This type of spam can also includes content where the only purpose is to boost subscribers, views, or other metrics. Comments where the sole purpose is to gather personal info from viewers, misleadingly drive viewers off YouTube, or perform any of the prohibited behaviors noted above.

Between January and March of 2022, YouTube removed over 3.8 million videos for violating our Community Guidelines. 91 percent of these videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans. YouTube removed more than 943 million comments in Q1 2022, the majority of which were spam. 99.3+ percent of removed comments were detected automatically.

In Q1 2022, over 220K video removals on YouTube were appealed, and we reinstated over 32k of those.