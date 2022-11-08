YouTube has started rolling out its TikTok rival short-form video app Shorts on TV to its global users.

The updated YouTube smart TV app will now let users see the popular vertical videos in an optimised experience. Also Read - YouTube rolls out new design with pinch-to-zoom feature for users

YouTube Shorts on TV

“Coming soon to a TV near you � Shorts! Starting today, viewers will be able to enjoy these bright bursts of video (60 seconds or less) on the big screen at home,” the company said in a statement late on Monday. Also Read - CCI imposes a fine of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google in Android antitrust case

In the design rolling out, the users will see a modified version of a “maximal” prototype. These YouTube Shorts do not autoplay and hence users will have to use the remote’s up and down buttons to go to the next one. According to Google, “research indicated that people want to take charge of the viewing experience.” Also Read - Riot Games introduces its first Indian agent called Harbor in its free-to-play game Valorant

You can also use the remote to start or stop the Shorts video from playing by clicking directly on the short or by using the Play and Pause buttons on the remote control itself.



“We simplified the design of the right side rail, but will be looking to bring in additional functionality in future releases. We believe that this experience balances the fun, and quirkiness of Shorts in a way that feels natural for TV,” said the company.

To launch the YouTube Shorts player on TV, users need to know go to the carousel on the homepage or visit a Creator’s channel and then go to the “Shorts” tab.

Over the coming weeks, this experience will be rolling out on TV models (2019 and later) and on newer game consoles.

In addition to this, YouTube also tested various designs for Shorts including “Jukebox” where “multiple Shorts would fill the screen at the same time, taking full advantage of the TV screen’s additional space.” However, it never saw the light of day as it “strayed too far from the essence of Shorts, which features one video at a time”.

YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views, and is growing exponentially.

YouTube isn’t the first service to bring short-form vertical videos to the TV screen. TikTok has been experimenting with smart TV interfaces for some time.

–With inputs from IANS