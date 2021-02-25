YouTube Supervised Experiences to bring parent-controlled viewing for teens

In its latest move, YouTube has announced that it is gearing up to bring new features to its platform for teens and tweens who are ready to shift from the Kids app to the default version. The so-called ‘supervised’ experiences version is said to act as a middle ground between YouTube Kids app and the main site. Also Read - YouTube now lets Android users play videos in 4K even on low resolution display

While parents have long been asking the online video-sharing platform to provide a supervised experience dedicated to teens, YouTube has finally announced that a new beta will be launching for parents who can allow access for their kids via a supervised Google account. The new setup will restrict what teenagers can watch and the kind of content they will put on the platform. Also Read - Google updates its YouTube app on iOS for the first time in 2 months

“We’ve heard from parents and older children that tweens and teens have different needs, which weren’t being fully met by our products”, James Beser, YouTube Director of Product Management, said in a statement. Also Read - YouTube pulls down video, songs related to farmer protest after "legal complaint from govt"

The Google-owned video platform will disable in-app purchases, creation, ads (including personalized ads), and comment features. However, YouTube cites that over time these features will likely be added through an “age-appropriate” approach.

The supervised Google account will give parents three content settings for their teens. Here are the following settings-

Youtube supervised experiences content settings

Explore: This setting will feature a wide range of videos generally suitable for viewers age 9 and above. It will include vlogs, tutorials, gaming, videos, music clips, news, educational content, and more.

Explore more: The explore more mode will bring content generally suitable for kids aged 13 and up. This mode will provide an even larger set of videos and will allow young viewers to access live streams in the same categories as “Explore.”

Most of YouTube: This mode will include almost all YouTube videos except for age-restricted content (as some include sensitive topics) that isn’t appropriate for kids under 18.

Notably, video appearance on the platform will be determined by user input, human review, and machine learning to curate the kind of content to be included in each of the three content settings. With the new supervised experience, parents will be able to manage watch and search history from within their child’s account settings. The content blocking will be launched in the near future. According to reports, the company is said to likely work with parents to add some of these features through a parent-controlled approach.

As mentioned the new YouTube supervised version will launch in beta in the “coming months” in over 80 countries worldwide. While the version is months away, parents can use the alternate option to set up a supervised Google account for their kids via Google’s Family Link parental control app. The app allows parents to control screen time, restrict access to a broad of Google products, services, and filter websites as well.