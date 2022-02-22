comscore YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming
  • Home
  • Apps
  • YouTube introduces new TikTok-style live rings to indicate if a channel is live-streaming
News

YouTube introduces new TikTok-style live rings to indicate if a channel is live-streaming

Apps

This new YouTube feature looks quite similar to that of TikTok that shows a pulsating ring around the channel's profile picture when a channel is live on the platform.

youtube

YouTube has introduced a new indicator that will show if a channel is live on the platform. When a channel is live-streaming, viewers will now see a ring with the word “Live” on it around the channel’s profile picture. Users can just tap on the profile picture to join the live stream. This feature aims to make it easier for the users to spot if a channel is live-streaming while browsing. This feature was announced by YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan has announced on Twitter. Also Read - This YouTuber beat Elon Musk to become world’s richest man – but there is a catch

If you haven’t noticed it already, this new YouTube feature looks quite similar to that of TikTok that shows a pulsating ring around the channel’s profile picture when a channel is live on the platform. On Instagram, you can spot if a channel is live by a colourful ring that appears around the profile picture of the account. Also Read - Official YouTube channel of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha taken down after hacker changes name to ‘Ethereum’

Previously, YouTube had introduced a vertical scrolling news feed for its short-form video content called Shorts. This feature also resembled TikTok’s news feed that introduced it first. Also Read - Youtube details features arriving in 2022, metaverse, NFTs and more on the menu

Recently, YouTube had shared its roadmap for 2022 where it announced that it will introduce a collaborative live-streaming feature, which will allow creators to go live together and create more interactive streams for their audiences. “The ability to “go live together” should hopefully open up streams to more casual conversation and interactions with other creators, making it easier and more fun to go live,” Mohan wrote in a blog post.

One of the major highlights of this roadmap includes its investment in NFTs. The company also said that it is planning to make listening more immersive using the metaverse. “The first area in which you can expect to see an impact is gaming, where we’ll work to bring more interactions to games and make them feel more alive,” the YouTube executive added.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2022 10:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
News
MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming

Apps

YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

Apps

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming

Apps

YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming
YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man

News

YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man
Official YouTube channel of Sansad TV taken down after hacking incident

News

Official YouTube channel of Sansad TV taken down after hacking incident
YouTube is getting a metaverse, NFT support in 2022

Apps

YouTube is getting a metaverse, NFT support in 2022
How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free

How To

How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free

हिंदी समाचार

इंस्टाग्राम के टाइम लिमिट फीचर में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, जानें कैसे करेगा काम

Battlegrounds Mobile India Scavenger Hunt Event: फ्री में Royal Pass 8 पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Xiaomi 12 Ultra में मिलेगा पावरफुल Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, IMEI डेटाबेस में सामने आए फीचर्स

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G की आज भारत में पहली सेल, मिलेगा 1500 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेंगी एक से बढ़कर एक वेपन लूट क्रेट, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990
Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

News

MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
News
MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

Apps

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit
PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more
Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

News

Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers