YouTube has introduced a new indicator that will show if a channel is live on the platform. When a channel is live-streaming, viewers will now see a ring with the word “Live” on it around the channel’s profile picture. Users can just tap on the profile picture to join the live stream. This feature aims to make it easier for the users to spot if a channel is live-streaming while browsing. This feature was announced by YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan has announced on Twitter. Also Read - This YouTuber beat Elon Musk to become world’s richest man – but there is a catch

If you haven’t noticed it already, this new YouTube feature looks quite similar to that of TikTok that shows a pulsating ring around the channel’s profile picture when a channel is live on the platform. On Instagram, you can spot if a channel is live by a colourful ring that appears around the profile picture of the account. Also Read - Official YouTube channel of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha taken down after hacker changes name to ‘Ethereum’

Previously, YouTube had introduced a vertical scrolling news feed for its short-form video content called Shorts. This feature also resembled TikTok’s news feed that introduced it first. Also Read - Youtube details features arriving in 2022, metaverse, NFTs and more on the menu

Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on @YouTube so we’re rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! @YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream. pic.twitter.com/QylUbpktum — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 18, 2022

Recently, YouTube had shared its roadmap for 2022 where it announced that it will introduce a collaborative live-streaming feature, which will allow creators to go live together and create more interactive streams for their audiences. “The ability to “go live together” should hopefully open up streams to more casual conversation and interactions with other creators, making it easier and more fun to go live,” Mohan wrote in a blog post.

One of the major highlights of this roadmap includes its investment in NFTs. The company also said that it is planning to make listening more immersive using the metaverse. “The first area in which you can expect to see an impact is gaming, where we’ll work to bring more interactions to games and make them feel more alive,” the YouTube executive added.