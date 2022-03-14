YouTube Vanced, the free version of YouTube Premium to shut down due to legal reasons

YouTube Premium is the gateway to watch videos without any ad interruption and by which Creators get to earn their revenue from their work. While the premium version asks you to invest money to enjoy the service, there is a freemium model that gave leeway to users to stream ad-free content without making any payment for a subscription. Also Read - Google introduces its transcription feature for the YouTube app users

Unfortunately for those enjoying the app, Google has killed the app for good stamping some legal reasons. The folks behind this project announced on Sunday that 'Vanced has been discontinued.'

"In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it's something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years," the Vanced team said.

As cited, the YouTube Vanced was a modified version of the YouTube app that implemented an ad blocker and included other premium features as well like PiP, background play. There was AMOLED black theme, and the ability to restore dislike counts as well.

As for the reason behind discontinuing the service, on the Vanced Telegram Channel, the developers mentioned that it was “done due to legal reasons,” while a Reddit comment cited that they “had to do it.” Further there will be no future downloads developments and the download links will be removed “in the coming days.”

According to The Verge, Google sent the Vanced owners a cease and desist letter recently forcing the team to stop distributing and developing the app. “We were asked to remove all references to ‘YouTube’, change the logo, and remove all links related to YouTube products,” an admin from the Vanced team told the outlet via a Discord message.

While YouTube forced two popular Discord music bots offline last year it is unclear whether the Google-owned service will take a step to disable current access of the Vanced app.