YouTube video download feature currently under testing for desktop users: How to enable

YouTube is currently testing a new feature for its Premium subscribers, which allows them to download videos on their desktop Web browser. The feature is currently available as an experimental feature, which currently only supports the latest versions of Chrome, Edge and Opera web browsers. Currently, YouTube allows its Premium subscribers to download content for offline viewing on mobile devices provided that the video is not marked as private and the creator allows their viewers to download it.

YouTube offline video downloads on desktop: How to activate

To activate offline video downloads for desktop on your YouTube Premium account you need to follow the given steps:

Log in to YouTube with your Google account, which has an active Premium subscription.

Head over to YouTube‘s “try experimental features” page or click here.

Scroll down until you see the option to “Download videos from your browser” option.

Click on the “Try it out” button.

Now while watching a video, you can click on the Download button to download the video. (The download button will be located right beside the like and share buttons).

After the video is downloaded, users can see them inside of the Downloads section, which is located on the left side of the screen below the “Watch Later” icon or they can head over to youtube.com/feed/downloads.

Eligible users can head to the Settings menu and select the quality in which videos will be downloaded, with full HD (1080p) being the maximum. High (720p), Medium (480p), and Low (144p) are also available. Users can also use the option to delete all local downloads from the browser with one button to free up space on their desktop.

The new feature is currently under testing until October 19. The company has not revealed when it will start rolling out the feature to all users.