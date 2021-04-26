comscore Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for 13 brands targeting 200% growth in organic traffic
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for 13 brands targeting 200% growth in organic traffic
News

Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for 13 brands targeting 200% growth in organic traffic

Apps

The new mobile web app experience will help users to add their favourite news brand’s icon to their Home screen along with the option of offline browsing.

  • Published: April 26, 2021 2:44 PM IST
Zee News PWA-creative

Reiterating its tech-first approach towards content, ZEE Digital has become the first media and entertainment business in the country to launch Progressive Web Apps (PWA) for 13 of its national and regional news brands covering 9 languages. This is the largest PWA launch in the country and possibly across the world. With this launch, ZEE Digital joins the league of global tech giants like Facebook, Twitter, Alibaba, Uber, LinkedIn etc that offer PWA on mobile to their users for a superior user experience on the web. Also Read - India.com Scaling New Heights: 10x Growth Story In One Year

Now viewers of India’s top broadcast news brands like ZeeNews.com, Zee24Ghanta.com, ZeeHindustan.in, Zee24Kalak.in, 24Taas.com, ZeeRajasthan.com, ZeeBiharJharkhand.com, ZeeUpUk.com, and ZeeMpCg.com shall benefit from the PWA experience on mobile web. Having already grown these brands by over 65% in monthly active users over the past year, the company is targeting a further 200% growth in organic traffic on the back of this launch. Also Read - Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

The new mobile web app experience will help users to add their favourite news brand’s icon to their Home screen along with the option of hassle-free offline browsing to ensure quick and smooth page loading in poor network areas and works well even on mobile devices with low storage. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to TikTok: Look back at all apps banned in India this year

Rohit Chadda, CEO, ZEE Digital commented, “Being the largest media house in India, our focus is to reach as many people as possible. Progressive Web Apps or PWA as they are more commonly known stand in between native apps and a website, enabling users to take advantage of the smooth and seamless experience of a native app while allowing the benefit of not taking any space on the device. Its a great technology because it loads faster and does not consume the phone’s memory. This becomes important for users in lower tier towns who may not have high end smartphones. The PWA shall help them overcome issues such as poor network connectivity and low device storage.”

Given ZEE Digital’s mobile first strategy, it was a natural progression for it to turn the mobile web experience for its leading broadcast brands into a PWA and offer seamless news consumption experience for users.

“With this new technology advancement, our page speed performance scores are now the best in the industry. Being in the broadcast space, Live TV and video are the most popular form of content consumed on these brands. Hence, the new PWA version of the platforms bring video to the forefront with a new ‘Watch’ section for users to directly view their favourite news channel live on the web. Being a lighter form of an app, the live TV experience is much better since load times of the video player are much faster than before. This has played a vital role in enhancing our user experience on mobile which accounts for almost 95% of our users on the web,” Chadda added.

Over the past year, ZEE Digital has launched multiple mobile apps for various brands like ZEE Hindustan, ZEE Business, India.com and ZEE 24 Ghanta to build a robust and sticky user base on mobile. Earlier this year, India.com launched its new mobile site to provide a more immersive experience to users which resulted in tremendous growth for the brand in terms of monthly active users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 26, 2021 2:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS, tvOS 14.6 public beta ahead of WWDC 2021
News
Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS, tvOS 14.6 public beta ahead of WWDC 2021
Best work from home prepaid plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Best work from home prepaid plans under Rs 500

Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here

News

Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here

iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone?

Features

iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone?

AirDrop has a security issue that is leaking users' personal data

News

AirDrop has a security issue that is leaking users' personal data

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands

Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS, tvOS 14.6 public beta ahead of WWDC 2021

Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here

AirDrop has a security issue that is leaking users' personal data

iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend launched in India: Price, specs and more

iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Battle of 5G smartphones, which is better?

iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone?

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India roundup: 5G chip, sub-Rs 25,000 price, etc

Battlefield Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile hint better gameplay than PUBG

iQOO 7 5G series roundup: Expected India price, specs, BMW edition

Related Topics

Related Stories

Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands

Apps

Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands
India.com Scaling New Heights: 10x Growth Story In One Year

News

India.com Scaling New Heights: 10x Growth Story In One Year
Google Play Store commissions cut to 15 percent: Here's why

Apps

Google Play Store commissions cut to 15 percent: Here's why
Beware of these malicious Android apps that cause banking issues

Apps

Beware of these malicious Android apps that cause banking issues
New IT Rules: Social media ordered to remove content within 24 hours of order

News

New IT Rules: Social media ordered to remove content within 24 hours of order

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 7 Legend और iQOO 7 हुए लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Asus ZenFone 8 सीरीज की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, तीन स्मार्टफोन हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 में मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट, सस्ते में खरीद सकेंगे ये स्मार्टफोन

iQOO 7 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग आज, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

WhatsApp ला रहा है नया फीचर, वॉयस मैसेज की स्पीड कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.
Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

News

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home
Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced
Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

News

Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands
Apps
Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for its 13 brands
Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS, tvOS 14.6 public beta ahead of WWDC 2021

News

Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS, tvOS 14.6 public beta ahead of WWDC 2021
Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here

News

Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here
AirDrop has a security issue that is leaking users' personal data

News

AirDrop has a security issue that is leaking users' personal data
iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend launched in India: Price, specs and more

News

iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend launched in India: Price, specs and more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers