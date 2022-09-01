comscore Zomato Intercity food delivery: Soon you can order Biryani from Hyderabad or Rosogollas from Kolkata
News

Zomato Intercity food delivery: Now order Biryani from Hyderabad or Rosogollas from Kolkata

Apps

Through Intercity Legends on the Zomato app, users can also read stories about the history of their favourite dishes

Zomato Intercity Legends

Zomato has introduced a new service called Intercity Legends for one-day food delivery from different corners of the country. As the name suggests, the food will travel intercity on a flight to reach you within a day. You can order a Hyderabadi Biryani sitting in Delhi or order rosogollas from Kolkata. ‘Intercity Legends’ will let Zomato users order famous foods from different states and cities from the comfort of their home or office. Also Read - Zomato discontinues its 'Pro' subscription plans that were introduced during lockdown

Zomato will list culinary items known to be must-haves in their cities. Through Intercity Legends on the Zomato app, users can also read stories about the history of their favourite dishes. Also Read - Uber-Zomato deal: Cab aggregator likely to sell stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore

How will Intercity Legends work on Zomato?

Zomato will use its network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, food technology, and insights into what our customers love to deliver dishes from across India the very next day. Also Read - Restaurants increase discounts on their apps to reduce dependency on Zomato, Swiggy

Food is prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. Zomato claims that they will use state-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.

Once you receive your order, you can microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry the food, just like any other dish out of the refrigerator. Zomato claims that all types of dishes have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality.

Who will be able to use new Intercity Legends service?

Initially, Zomato is piloting the new service for select customers in Gurgaon and parts of South Delhi. Many users have already started placing orders and receiving them in a day’s time.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 3:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 1, 2022 3:53 PM IST
