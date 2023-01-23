comscore Zomato job posting says candidate should not believe in work-life balance
News

Zomato job posting says candidate should not believe in work-life balance

Apps

Besides this role, Zomato also invited applications for the positions, including engineers, product managers, and generalists.

Zomato

Zomato is looking for someone for the role of what the company calls ‘Chief of Staff to CEO’. The job posting says that the particular role of the Chief of Staff to CEO is a 24×7 job and the employee should not believe in the concept of work-life balance. The new role is among many others posted by Zomato founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal via a LinkedIn post. Also Read - Spotify to layoff six percent of its workforce: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say

“As chief of staff to one of our CEOs (Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure), you will be nothing less than a force multiplier and mini-CEO for the organisation. You will drive priorities across the organisation to influence outcomes and maintain momentum,” the job advertisement said. Also Read - Spotify to join Microsoft, Google, likely to announce mass layoffs soon

Under the section that reads “What you need to bring to the ‘table’,” the company has mentioned that this is a 24×7 job and the traditional employee mindset of “work-life balance” won’t work. Also Read - Airtel introduces Disney Plus Hotstar subscription for three prepaid plans

Other requirements for this role suggest the person should bring the “spirit of service towards customers, delivery partners, restaurant partners and our community, passion to drive culture and maximise talent density across the teams, big picture thinking, ability to empower the CEO to walk into any conversation fully prepared, with information needed for them to be as productive as possible, and good vibes,” among others. The position of the Chief of Staff to CEO is based out of Zomato’s Gurugram headquarters.

Goyal’s post also invited applications for the positions, including engineers, product managers, and generalists. The food aggregator platform said it is looking to hire 800 people.

Zomato is hiring at a time when its rival Swiggy announced one of the biggest layoffs in its history. The food delivery app is cutting 380 jobs across departments in an attempt to become leaner and more disciplined considering the current market downturn. Zomato has not laid off employees this year, but in November last year, the company fired around 100 employees to cut costs and turn profitable.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 7:35 PM IST
