If you rely on Zomato for your dining needs, you got to read this. Zomato has come up with a "Amazon Prime-like" subscription plan that allows members to avail special services. It's called the Zomato Pro Plus and will provide special benefits like unlimited free deliveries, no surge fees, no distance fee and more. However, this plan, unlike the Zomato Pro plan, has one massive caveat: you cannot buy it.

Similar to the early days of OnePlus' invite plans, Zomato will distribute the invite to select customers starting today. The invites are limited in numbers and Zomato will disburse them via the app on August 2 (today) after 6 pm. Members will need to check for the invite within the app, and if they get it, they need to avail it quickly.

Zomato Pro Plus membership rolls out

Deepinder Goyal, the Founder and CEO of Zomato, detailed the plan's benefits on Twitter but did not reveal the price one has to pay. Currently, all we know is that Zomato Pro Plus membership will include all the benefits of Zomato Pro membership and include some more. The extras that one can avail with this plan include unlimited free deliveries, no surge fees, and no distance fee.

The plan will also include all existing benefits from Zomato Pro plan, which includes up to 30 percent extra off on food deliveries, up to 40 percent off on dining experiences, and faster delivery. One has to pay Rs 200 for the Pro plan and the validity stands for 90 days.

We have 1.8mn Zomato Pro members as of today. And one of the most requested features from our customers has been "Unlimited Free Deliveries" (something like Amazon Prime). So… in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 2, 2021

“All Zomato Edition Black credit card holders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. Everybody else will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app. Fatafat le lena, baad mein shayad nahin milega,” writes Goyal in a follow-up tweet.

Will there be a higher tier plan for loyal Zomato members above the Pro Plus plan? “Soon maybe,” writes Goyal in response to a tweet that jokingly asks if we could get a Zomato Pro Plus Ultra Max (a sarcastic take on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra).

It remains to be seen whether the Pro Plus plan remains a very limited invite-only affair, or it opens up to more people later.