Zoom adds new features: Attendance status, chat flexibility, polling, and more

The company has added new features and updates, including enhanced slide control, frictionless' meeting, more options for creating polls, additional watermark settings, and many more. Additionally, the company has introduced an attendance status feature,' allowing the host and co-hosts of the meeting to view who has declined or accepted the invite also, whether they have joined.

The Covid 19 pandemic has turned video calling from entertainment to necessity. Due to this global disease, everything from school-college education to office work and meetings has started through video conferencing. In such a situation, many video conferencing apps have come to the fore, but the most popular and widespread is Zoom. Zoom keeps updating its app from time to time to make the video calling experience more enjoyable for its users. Also Read - Top 5 virtual games to play this Diwali- From pictionary, to taboo

The company has added new features and updates, including enhanced slide control, frictionless’ meeting, more options for creating polls, additional watermark settings, and many more. Additionally, the company has introduced an attendance status feature,’ allowing the host and co-hosts of the meeting to view who has declined or accepted the invite also, whether they have joined. Also Read - Zoom latest update brings new features to enhance video calling experience

“With our latest product update, we’re providing a range of features to help you add your personal touch to your digital events and take your customer service efforts to the next level,” Zoom said in an official release. Also Read - How to use Focus mode in Zoom meetings: Follow these simple steps

The company further added.

“We’ve also extended the ability to enable automatic updates in the Zoom client, so you can access the latest features from Zoom as soon as they’re available.”

Another feature added on Zoom is ‘Zoom Events,’ where you can customize the virtual event experience.  Now the hosts can also turn on and off the meeting anytime.

Meeting hosts will now have more options for creating polls, including short and long answers, responses, ranked responses, and fill in the blanks. In addition, the option will also be applied for the quizzes.

The additional watermark setting will allow you to set the size and placement of the watermark along with the customization option via the web portal before the meeting begins. Another most important feature which the company rolled out is slide control. With the help of this feature, one can select multiple people to control the slide in a presentation or meeting.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2021 2:49 PM IST

