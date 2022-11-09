comscore Zoom introduces new calendar and email features for the users
News

Zoom introduces new features including calendar, email, virtual coach and more

Apps

With the 'Mail and Calendar Clients' feature, users don't have to leave the platform to access their email and calendar.

Untitled design - 2022-11-09T130112.355

Image: Reuters

Video conferencing platform Zoom has announced new features to power modern work experiences in the hybrid era. At its annual event, Zoom announced four new features coming to the platform — ‘Mail and Calendar’, ‘Spots’, ‘Virtual Agent’ and ‘IQ Virtual Coach’. Also Read - Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

Zoom introduces four features: What’s new

Mail and Calendar Clients Also Read - How to make Zoom virtual meetings fun with these avatars

With the ‘Mail and Calendar Clients’ feature, users don’t have to leave the platform to access their email and calendar. Both services will be integrated directly into the platform, the company said in a statement. This will save time as users do not have to swap between apps or different tabs to get access to such information. Also Read - Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended

zoom

Image: Zoom

The company also launched ‘Mail and Calendar Services’ for those who do not have specialised IT services but are keen about privacy and security. Clients and Services for Mail and Calendar will be available in beta.

Spots

‘Spots’ is a “video-enabled persistent space” built within the platform and will be available in early 2023 to support inclusive conversations and keep team members in touch. This might let the managers micromanage their teammates at all times. More details are yet to be revealed.

Virtual Agent

‘Virtual Agent’ is an “intelligent conversational AI and chatbot solution” that employs machine learning and natural language processing to understand and effectively handle customer issues. It will also be available in early 2023. This feature will also help sellers perfect their pitches.

IQ Virtual Coach

Additionally, ‘IQ Virtual Coach’ will be coming soon as part of IQ for Sales.

“It will simulate a variety of selling scenarios to give salespeople a practice environment where they can improve their pitches, get input from prospects, and receive real-time content suggestions while speaking with them,” said Zoom. This feature will also help sellers perfect their pitches.

By enabling administrative-authorized installed apps, it will soon be simpler for developers to provision and manage apps that interact with the platform.

On the Zoom App Marketplace, developers will soon be able to make money from their apps, the company said.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 1:41 PM IST
