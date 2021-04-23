Zoom new update to help you with meeting presentations and more

If you rely on Zoom to conduct your business/classes or stay in touch with your friends, there’s a new update that could make communication more exciting. The latest update to Zoom brings changes in the way you do annotations as well as adds an entire emoji library to help you express better. The new updates will be visible on PC client and mobile users need to update the app. Also Read - Top 5 video calling apps you can use for work from home in 2021

As part of the new update, users can now use more screen annotations for meetings and webinars on Zoom. There's a new Vanishing Pen Annotation tool to help with meeting presentations. There's also a streamlined mass communication solution for Zoom Phone. There's also integration with Facebook's Portal service. Additionally, the update also fixes some known issues.

Zoom update brings new features

One of the most notable features with the latest Zoom update is the Vanishing Tool Annotation feature. "Highlight text or objects on the shared screen without having to undo or erase highlight annotations. Use the Vanishing Pen to highlight text or objects and the highlight will disappear over time, allowing you to direct attendees' attention without needing to constantly undo or erase your annotations. This feature is also available in Zoom Video Webinars," says Zoom on its blog.

There’s also a new Whiteboard Auto-Shapes feature on Zoom’s mobile app. Zoom says that the feature “automatically corrects your annotations into their intended shape. This provides organizations with a valuable tool for live whiteboarding during all-hands, training meetings, and customer/sales webinars.”

Then there’s the new set of emojis that users can now choose from an Emoji library. Similar to smartphones, Zoom will now let users choose the skin tone of emojis. “For larger accounts, the full emoji set must be enabled by admins and account owners. If the meeting reactions feature is enabled, account owners and admins can allow meeting participants to use the full emoji suite or stick with the standard set of 6 emoji,” says Zoom.

Zoom Phone customers will be able to trigger and receive mass notifications using InformaCast from Singlewire Software to stay informed about crisis events that may impact their well-being. Zoom says that “this allows organizations to issue communications regarding crises at a moment’s notice and protect their on-site stakeholders.”