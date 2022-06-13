comscore 2022 Audi A8 L to launch in India on July 12
2022 Audi A8 L to launch in India on July 12

The 2022 Audi A8 L sports muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille with chrome inserts.

2022 Audi A8 L

2022 Audi A8 L to launch in India on July 12

The German luxury car manufacturer Audi has announced that it would be launching its flagship sedan the new Audi A8 L in India on July 12 and ahead of the launch, the sedan can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 10 lakh. Also Read - Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

The 2022 Audi A8 L draws power from a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup develops 335hp/540Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

“Today, we open bookings for our flagship sedan – the new Audi A8 L. The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

The 2022 Audi A8 L sports muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille with chrome inserts, a sloping roofline and Matrix LED headlights with DRLs. It also flaunts chromed window lining, and 19-inch designer wheels.

Recently, Audi announced that it is integrating Apple Music into its infotainment system directly to “nearly all” of its models. According to the car maker, the new Apple Music integration allows Audi car owners to access their personal Apple Music accounts. Users need to link their active Apple Music account to the vehicle. Once connected, Apple Music will be available on the Audi infotainment system.

The Apple Music integration will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe, North America and Japan starting with the 2022 model year. The integration will be conveniently rolled out to vehicles already on the road via an automatic over-the-air update.

To activate Apple Music, customers simply need to open the app in their Audi’s infotainment system and follow the on-screen instructions to log in with the Apple ID they use for Apple Music. To finish the setup process, they simply need to enter a verification code that is sent to their phone.

